Startup investor targets Thai tech firms

Listen to this article

Thai-born Silicon Valley investor Jeep Kline has launched the impact fund Raisewell Ventures, which invests in the US and Southeast Asia using Thailand as a strategic hub for innovation.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley with strategic operations in Southeast Asia, the company invests in early- to mid-stage deeptech startups, focusing on climate tech, supply chain manufacturing, and health tech.

"We expect to invest in at least one or two Thai startups that provide software-as-a-service by this September," said Mrs Jeep, founder and managing partner of Raisewell Ventures.

She said the company is interested in startups led by entrepreneurs with a regional-scale mindset, the ability to pivot during economic crises, and a strong understanding of both local and regional markets and scalability.

In Thailand, climate tech related to food and agriculture, electric vehicles and batteries, green materials, and health and wellness -- particularly solutions that support an ageing society -- hold strong potential, said Mrs Jeep.

"By bringing impactful intellectual property research that can be leveraged for commercialisation and scalability, Thai firms can, over the medium and long term, learn and develop their own technologies, similar to what happens in Silicon Valley and Israel," she said.

The company already invested in nine deals in the US in its first eight months of operation.

Raisewell Ventures aims to back 30-40 companies across the US and Southeast Asia.

Mrs Jeep said Thailand can leverage its position within Southeast Asia's population of 700 million based on its skilled and affordable mid-level engineers, reasonable land prices, and Board of Investment incentives for the semiconductor sector.

She said the country's favourable geopolitical factors enhance its appeal to tech firms and investors, driving growth of deep-tech startups and positioning the country as a strong candidate for dual listing on stock markets to accelerate economic expansion.

"The region and Thailand are at a critical juncture, and we believe it's time to connect the region's best entrepreneurs with world-class capital, experience and networks," said Mrs Jeep.

She is the first Thai woman to launch an impact venture capital (VC) fund in Silicon Valley, known for launching the first Android tablet at Intel and for her leadership roles at the World Bank and UC Berkeley.

Mrs Jeep was also recognised as one of the "Top 25 Women of Influence in Silicon Valley".

Raisewell, her fourth venture fund, is designed to bring global VC rigour to Southeast Asia, starting with Thailand.

"This fund is my life's goal -- to make a contribution to Thailand. There are massive opportunities here," she said.

For semiconductors, the country can form alliances with neighbouring nations to attract advanced manufacturing facilities to the region, said Mrs Jeep.

To build a strong startup ecosystem, she said the country must uphold the rule of law and transparency, while also implementing an employee stock option programme (ESOP) for startups.

In Singapore, ESOPs are automatically incorporated into the legal framework, providing structured equity incentives for employees.

VC can serve as an engine to drive economic growth and innovation, said Mrs Jeep.

At Nasdaq, more than 50% of market capitalisation comes from firms that have received VC funding, she said.

VC investments collectively account for 1% of US GDP, highlighting their significant role in shaping the economy, said Mrs Jeep.

"Now is the time for Thailand to capitalise on fund flows from the US," she said.

"Even in a challenging economy, startups that survive and can pivot in crises always have an opportunity."

Raisewell can support the regional expansion of companies, including smart manufacturers and climate tech firms, into Thailand, said Mrs Jeep.

For example, an edge AI chip company could expand its facilities to Thailand, she said.