Dubai opens trade office in Thailand

Listen to this article

Mr Lootah, third from left, and Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri, UAE ambassador to Thailand, fourth from left, took part in the opening of the representative office in Bangkok.

The Dubai International Chamber has inaugurated its 36th international representative office in Bangkok.

The move signals a deepening commitment to expand trade, investment and strategic collaboration between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand.

The office is part of the "New Horizons" initiative, a pillar of the chamber's efforts to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies and enable them to capitalise on opportunities in new international markets.

The initiative aligns with the goals of the "Dubai Global" scheme, which aims to open 50 overseas offices by 2030 to bolster Dubai's position as a premier global business hub and seeks to help local companies explore new business prospects worldwide.

At the "Doing Business with Thailand" forum on Thursday, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and chief executive of Dubai Chambers, highlighted Thailand's strategic importance in the region, labelling it a cornerstone of Southeast Asia's economic landscape.

With its strategic location, robust infrastructure and entrepreneurial spirit, the country offers diverse opportunities for Dubai businesses and investors, he said.

Bangkok serves as a strategic outpost to help Thai businesses expand their footprint in Dubai and across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, said Mr Lootah.

The office offers Thai businesses market intelligence, business matchmaking, regulatory guidance, and partnership facilitation services.

"The chamber sees untapped investment potential across both traditional and emerging sectors," he said.

"Thai investors are encouraged to explore Dubai's hotel, food and beverage, retail, logistics, wholesale trading, and blockchain technology sectors."

Mr Lootah said new sectors such as data centres will create significant business opportunities.

In addition, Dubai-based companies are exploring opportunities here in renewable energy, freight and distribution services, medical tourism, and advertising and public relations services, he said.

Last year, the total value of two-way trade between Thailand and the UAE tallied US$20 billion.

Non-oil trade surged by 23.3% year-on-year to $6.5 billion in 2024.

Key exports from Thailand to the UAE included automobiles and auto parts, electronic goods, food and agricultural products (particularly rice, sugar and processed seafood), and machinery.

Thailand imported petroleum products, aluminium, plastic resin and gold.

Dubai Chambers said it wants to grow UAE–Thailand bilateral trade to $30 billion in the coming years.