Trump to double steel and aluminium tariffs to 50%

Listen to this article

US President Donald Trump tours the US Steel Corporation–Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania with company executives on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania - US President Donald Trump said on Friday he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%, ratcheting up pressure on global steel producers and deepening his trade war.

“We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We’re going to bring it from 25% to 50% — the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States,” he said at a rally on Friday.

He later posted on social media that the increased tariff would also apply to aluminium products and that it would take effect on Wednesday.

Trump announced the higher tariffs just outside Pittsburgh, where he was talking up an agreement between Nippon Steel of Japan and US Steel. Trump said the “blockbuster deal”, like the tariff increase, would help keep jobs for steelworkers in the United States.

The agreement is not final, though, and Trump said he would have to take a careful look at all the details before signing off on it.

Nippon Steel offered $14.9 billion for a majority stake in US Steel in December 2023, seeking to capitalise on an expected ramp-up in steel purchases, thanks to the infrastructure law passed under the administration of Joe Biden.

But the tie-up faced headwinds from the start, with both Biden and Trump asserting that US Steel should remain American-owned.

Biden blocked the deal in January 2024 on national security grounds. The companies sued, arguing they did not receive a fair review process, a charge the Biden White House disputed.

The steel giants saw a new opportunity in the Trump administration, which opened a fresh 45-day national security review into the proposed merger last month.

Trump technically has until Thursday to decide whether to formally approve or reject the deal, after the Committee on Foreign Investment completed a second review.

Reuters reported last week that Nippon Steel floated plans to invest $14 billion in US Steel’s operations, including up to $4 billion in a new steel mill if the deal wins Trump’s approval.

Tariff hikes decried

The doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs, meanwhile, intensifies Trump’s global trade war and came just hours after he accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce quickly denounced the tariff hike as “antithetical to North American economic security”.

“Unwinding the efficient, competitive and reliable cross-border supply chains like we have in steel and aluminium comes at a great cost to both countries,” chamber president Candace Laing said.

Australia’s government also condemned the tariff increase as “unjustified and not the act of a friend”.

“They are an act of economic self-harm that will only hurt consumers and businesses who rely on free and fair trade,” Trade Minister Don Farrell said.

Australia would “continue to engage and advocate strongly for the removal of the tariffs,” Farrell said.

The US is the world’s largest steel importer, excluding the European Union, with a total of 26.2 million tons in 2024, according to the Department of Commerce. As a result, the new tariffs will likely increase steel prices across the board, hitting industry and consumers alike.

Steel and aluminium tariffs were among the earliest put into effect by Trump when he returned to office in January. The tariffs of 25% on most steel and aluminium imported to the US went into effect in March, and he had briefly threatened a 50% levy on Canadian steel but ultimately backed off.