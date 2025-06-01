New route, airline policy to boost secondary cities, ministry says

Listen to this article

Passengers monitor the status of their flights in the departures hall at Suvarnabhumi airport. (File photo)

The Transport Ministry has fleshed out its "New Route-New Airline" initiative to promote aviation tourism to secondary cities by cutting carriers' landing and parking fees in those provinces.

Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri recently offered an update development on the measure, part of the ministry's infrastructure development policy.

She said the Department of Airports (DoA) wants to encourage more tourists to visit secondary cities. ''The measure will entice carriers to operate more routes to DoA airports in secondary cities,'' she said.

It would help add more opportunities and alternatives for passengers while enhancing competitiveness between domestic airlines on service charges and quality, she said. It also aims to cut the service monopoly on some routes as services will be expanded to more carriers, said Ms Manaporn.

Ms Manaporn said the New Route–New Airline policy will enhance each city's readiness to welcome not only tourists but also investors as a result of more new carrier landings.

DoA director-general Danai Raungsorn said a hallmark of the policy is that it will cut landing fees and service charges for carriers by half.

Carriers that open a "new route" to secondary cities in the first year after the announcement is made will qualify.

The routes must either be entirely new or have resumed service within the past year after being previously closed.

Meanwhile, those charges will be cut at the same rate for three months for "new airlines" servicing certain DoA airports for the first time or resuming their service within a year after being closed. Carriers must submit a request for DoA approval, said Mr Danai.

Thai LionAir is set to pilot the initiative this month with two new routes: U-Tapao-Udon Thani-U-Tapao, launched on June 11, and Don Muang-Nakhon Phanom-Don Muang, launched on June 19.