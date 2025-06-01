Reinventing yourself isn’t just for the young

Think of reinvention as an identity upgrade that doesn’t always have to be a career change

We live in a time when the pace of change is relentless — technology, industries, even social norms are evolving faster than ever. In such a world, reinvention is no longer optional. But here’s the truth: it’s not just for the young.

For years, the narrative around career pivots, personal transformation and bold reinvention has centred on the young — those fresh out of university or early in their professional lives. But today, the most powerful stories of reinvention are coming from mid-career professionals and even retirees.

I recently met a 62-year-old former chief financial officer who became a wellness coach after two decades in finance. She didn’t do it because she had to. She did it because she realised the second half of her life deserved just as much passion and purpose as the first.

Another story: an expat entrepreneur in his late 40s, who left the tech startup world to open a social enterprise café in Chiang Mai. “Success started to feel hollow,” he told me. “I wanted to build something that gave back.”

But reinvention isn’t always about leaving. Many are reinventing while staying in the corporate world.

Like the senior HR director who took a sabbatical to study AI ethics — then came back to lead a company-wide transformation. Or the mid-level manager who became a certified coach and now mentors rising talent while still meeting key performance indicators. Or the marketing head who pivoted into sustainability, helping her firm win new ESG-conscious clients.

These aren’t career changes. They’re identity upgrades.

Whether it’s a professional pivot, a fresh skillset, or simply a new mindset, reinvention is about more than staying relevant. It’s about staying alive — mentally, emotionally and strategically.

Why Now?

There are three big reasons why reinvention is rising across all age groups:

1. Technology is reshaping everything. With AI, automation and remote work transforming how we live and work, everyone — regardless of age — must stay agile.

2. Lifespans are longer. A 60-year-old today may live another 25–30 years. That’s not retirement — that’s a whole new chapter waiting to be written.

3. The world is rewarding those who adapt. In fast-changing environments, those who reinvent lead the change. The most valuable people in any organisation today are not those who know the most — but those who learn, shift and grow the fastest.

How to Start Reinventing

Reinvention isn’t a one-time leap — it’s a series of small, intentional steps:

Learn something new. Whether it’s a language, AI tools, or a creative skill — learning keeps the brain alive and opens new doors.

Revisit your values. What matters to you now may not be what mattered 10 years ago. Let your current values guide your next step.

Surround yourself with people who inspire change. Reinvention is contagious when you’re around the right energy.

For Those Navigating Change — Wherever You Are

Whether you’re a middle manager balancing expectations, an expat adapting to new cultures, or a professional questioning what’s next — reinvention is your edge. In uncertain times, the ability to evolve is what sets you apart. It helps you lead with empathy, adapt with confidence and stay energised in a world that never stops changing.

Final Thought

Reinvention isn’t about starting over — it’s about choosing to evolve, again and again, with purpose and courage.

So ask yourself: What part of you is ready to grow into something new?

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.