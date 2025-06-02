Siam Gas and Petrochemical anticipates 10% growth in sales

Listen to this article

SGP's LPG receiving terminal in Bang Pakong in Chachoengsao province.

SET-listed Siam Gas and Petrochemical (SGP), Thailand's second-largest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) trader, expects sales to grow by 10% this year, improving revenue, though earnings and profit fell in the first quarter.

The company expects demand for LPG to remain strong in Asia despite the impact of new US tariffs, said Jintana Kingkaew, deputy managing director for accounting, finance and procurement at SGP.

Households often use LPG for cooking, while businesses need it for various purposes, such as heating, drying and curing in manufacturing processes.

The company's LPG sales tallied 3.23 million tonnes in 2024.

Roughly 75% of total LPG sales came from its overseas businesses, especially in Southeast Asia and China, while 25% is based on domestic demand.

This year foreign business growth is estimated at 10-11%, while sales in Thailand are projected to grow by 9%, she said.

The projections are based on pre-purchase orders from customers in the third and fourth quarters, said Mrs Jintana.

In the first quarter of this year, SGP's revenue fell by 16% to 19.7 billion baht, down from 23.4 billion year-on-year, while net profit plunged by 80% to 125 million baht from 636 million.

"Revenue and profit decreased because our trading partners wanted us to sell LPG at lower prices as market prices fell," she said.

Average LPG prices dipped from US$632 per tonne last year to $620 per tonne in the first quarter of 2025.

In Thailand, the LPG price was unchanged at 423 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder, as the government used money from the Oil Fuel Fund to subsidise retail prices to avoid a financial burden on households and businesses.

In the first quarter of 2025, SGP imported roughly 30,000 tonnes of LPG.

The company expects imports to increase in the second quarter after it acquires a new vessel with higher carrying capacity.

SGP also operates other businesses, including the 230-megawatt Mawlamyine gas-fired power plant and a 10MW diesel-fired power plant in Myanmar, 14 liquid tank farms to store liquid energy products, and overseas oil trade.

Revenue from non-LPG businesses account for 2% of SGP's total earnings.