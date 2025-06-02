Regulator demands NR Instant Produce must revise statements

Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed NR Instant Produce (NRF) to revise its full-year 2024 and 2025 first-quarter financial statements, citing issues related to the accounting treatment of its shareholding changes in Kairous Asia Ltd (KAL).

According to the SEC, NRF recorded the repayment of loans and accrued interest received in the form of KAL common shares as a business acquisition. KAL and its subsidiaries were established for the purpose of merging with other businesses under a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) structure.

As no such merger has taken place, and given that KAL's financials primarily consist of deposits and non-current liabilities without active business operations, the entity does not meet the definition of a "business" under relevant financial reporting standards, the regulator said in a statement.

The SEC also highlighted delays in KAL's SPAC-related activities compared with the original plan, which raises concerns about potential impairment of assets tied to the SPAC structure. These may include investments in subsidiaries, loans to subsidiaries, and accrued interest, with future recoverability hinging on the eventual success of the SPAC transaction.

"As a result, the SEC directed NRF to reclassify the shareholding change in KAL as an asset acquisition or acquisition of a group of assets, in line with applicable financial reporting standards, and evaluate and recognise appropriate impairment losses on related assets in its separate financial statements," the statement noted.

NRF is required to submit the revised and auditor-reviewed financial statements for 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, as well as update its disclosure report under Section 56 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1992. These updates must be made publicly available through the Stock Exchange of Thailand's SETLink platform by June 30, 2025.

The SEC's directive underscores the importance of accurate financial representation, especially for complex investment structures such as SPACs, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and investor protection in Thailand's capital markets, said the regulator.

In addition, the SEC recently raised concerns over a bond restructuring plan proposed by NRF and called on bondholders of NRF254A to exercise their voting rights at the bondholders meeting on May 30.

NRF sought approval to amend its bond repayment terms by reducing the number of instalments from five to two. The company proposes repaying 130 million baht on April 20, 2026, and the remaining 1.17 billion baht on the bond's maturity date.

NRF also requested permission for early partial or full redemption of the bonds without a minimum redemption amount, and a waiver of early redemption fees if it exercises this right.

In addition, the company seeks to waive default conditions tied to its failure to repay principal on the original due date of April 20, and any resulting acceleration demands, noting the missed interest payment for that period has since been settled in full.

"The SEC instructed the bondholders' representative to present a clear analysis of the pros, cons, and potential impact on investors, whether the proposal is approved or rejected," noted the regulator.

The SET imposed an SP (suspension) sign on NRF shares on May 30, following the SEC's directive for revised financial statements. The SP sign is slated to be lifted on June 4, while the CS (caution: financial statement) sign remains in place. During this period, NRF shares can only be traded via cash balance accounts, requiring investors to fully deposit the purchase amount in cash before trading, until the issues are resolved.