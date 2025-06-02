Brand value

As more mall operators become involved in the arts, this provides an opportunity to showcase Thai artists globally

Listen to this article

MunMun Srinakarin, inside Seacon Square Srinakarin, features an area to host various activities.

The private sector, particularly shopping malls, has taken significant steps to host various art events and establish open art spaces.

Art appreciation is a growing trend among visitors to the country, and it can enhance a mall's brand image while increasing foot traffic.

Asst Prof Haisang Javanalikhikara, a lecturer in fine and applied arts at Chulalongkorn University, has started a conversation about the definition of "art spaces".

She said they can be understood broadly to encompass both publicly and privately funded museums and galleries, as well as cafés and other venues that host art-related events.

Rise of art spaces

Asst Prof Haisang said more companies are becoming involved in the arts, such as Thai Beverage Plc, which is a supporter of the Bangkok Art Biennale, while large department stores have created designated areas for art exhibitions.

Art collectors have also launched venues to display their collections, she said.

However, the professor said art spaces are not as common in Bangkok as a decade ago. In the past, Thais preferred to go to malls instead of museums. After the pandemic, she said she noticed more people showing an interest in visiting museums and attending art exhibitions.

It is difficult to pinpoint the reason for this shift, but Asst Prof Haisang believes social media plays an important role.

She said digital platforms can bring the arts, which once seemed distant from the public, closer to the audience. They encourage people to be more aware of the diversity within the arts.

This growing public interest in the arts helps drive the expansion of art spaces, offering more opportunities for artists to showcase their works.

Asst Prof Haisang said the current number of contemporary art spaces may be sufficient, but she would like public art museums to showcase more national art collections.

Art decorations at a branch operated by The Mall Group.

Time and place

She said art is not something far from us. Art reflects the social, cultural and political realities of its time and place.

"Art captures the pulse of life at specific moments in history," said the professor.

Artists often dive into research before they create, bringing their thoughts and creativity to their pieces, she said.

As a result, viewing art can help people gain an understanding of society through artists' perspectives. A single work of art can provoke thought, said Asst Prof Haisang.

For instance, among a crowd of thousands, some may realise a message being communicated through a piece of art, she said.

Public art spaces seem to expand more slowly than private ones, perhaps because of Thai bureaucracy, said Asst Prof Haisang.

She said if a government agency wishes to open a new art space, it must go through various administrative steps, from drafting project proposals and securing budgets to creating new civil servant positions.

This process is time-consuming, making it difficult to respond quickly to the needs of the art community.

Private sector steps up

Companies have increased their recent commitment to art spaces.

Art spaces launched in department stores may partly be driven by marketing strategies or corporate social responsibility initiatives by firms, said the professor.

Opening these spaces can help build brand awareness among customers and creates the impression that a portion of profits is reinvested in the arts, she said.

"These efforts can attract a new segment of customers," said Asst Prof Haisang.

"While malls do not expect direct financial benefits from hosting art spaces, they benefit from the public goodwill these initiatives generate."

Seacon Development Plc, the operator of Seacon Square malls, launched MunMun Srinakarin inside Seacon Square Srinakarin in Prawet, Bangkok.

Spanning more than 27,000 square metres, MunMun Srinakarin features an area for hosting various activities, MunMunArt Destination (MMAD) and MunMun Kitchen Club – Food & Coffee Community, which offers space for culinary activities, including a cooking studio.

MMAD, focused on art exhibition spaces, strives to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors.

The mall operator is partnering with Bangkok Art & Culture Centre on a "BACC pop•up" initiative, providing residents outside the city centre opportunities to engage with art.

The project features an art gallery, public art spaces and a range of art activities.

Meanwhile, The Mall Group, operator of The Mall Lifestore, EM District (The Emporium, The EmQuartier and The Emsphere) and Paragon Department Store, is integrating art into its retail spaces.

EM District in Phrom Phong aims to bolster Bangkok's Unesco "City of Design" status, hosting more than 100 art exhibitions and cultural events in the past two years.

At The Mall Lifestore, art drives engagement through marketing and art-toy activations, accessible to all customers, according to the company.

Incorporating art reinforces The Mall Group's role as a comprehensive lifestyle platform, promoting contemporary culture and supporting youth, emerging artists and local communities, noted a company statement.

Art events increase mall traffic by 10-20%, attracting Gen Z, millennials and tourists seeking experiences, according to The Mall Group.

Central Group also integrates various art activities into its malls. CentralWorld in Bangkok frequently features art-related events and installations.

In Chiang Mai, the prominent Jingjai Gallery, a contemporary art space operated by Central Group, has been a significant platform for local and international artists.

The company aims to advance art in Chiang Mai by showcasing diverse works and thought-provoking exhibitions, according to Central Group.

Jingjai Gallery is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2026, evolving into new art space deCentral, which will operate as a social enterprise.

An installation of panda artwork outside Emsphere mall.

More inclusive support

Asst Prof Haisang appreciates the involvement of private companies in the arts, but advocates for a more comprehensive approach.

She said providing art spaces is not enough -- there should be greater support for art professionals such as curators and art installers.

The professor suggests creating volunteer programmes and educational initiatives aimed at engaging local communities with the arts, including short courses, workshops and part-time job opportunities in art-related roles.

These would allow more people to engage with and benefit from the creative industry, she said.

Amid a stagnant economy, Asst Prof Haisang encouraged the private sector to help nurture a new generation of art collectors.

A broader base of collectors could provide more consistent opportunities for artists, enabling them to continue creating and thrive in their careers.

She said Thai artists possess talents that rival those of their international peers, and they deserve greater support.

When Thai artists are invited to participate in international collaborations, this is an opportunity to promote the country's arts on the global stage, said Asst Prof Haisang.

She called on the government to provide financial support that would enable artists to participate in overseas projects, which would not only enhance their careers, but also elevate Thailand's reputation in the arts.