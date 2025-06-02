Brands urged to focus on suitability

Listen to this article

Thai online ad spending this year is projected to grow 10% to 35 billion baht, according to the Digital Advertising Association of Thailand.

Advertisers need to ensure their content is viewable by audiences aligned with their brand reputation, says DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement platform.

While digital media advertising is growing rapidly, quality matters just as much as quantity.

"As digital content consumption surges in Thailand, advertisers face increased challenges around visibility, performance and brand suitability," said Jantra Khonrangde, senior sales director for Thailand at DoubleVerify.

Brand suitability refers to the strategy of putting ads in places where the surrounding content aligns with a brand's values.

Thai online ad spending this year is projected to grow 10% to 35 billion baht, based on a gradual rebound of the local economy and intense competition in the digital sector, according to the Digital Advertising Association of Thailand.

Ms Jantra said the digital landscape in Thailand presents a dynamic opportunity for brands, but there are complexities advertisers must navigate to ensure they maintain brand integrity and effectiveness.

During news of the Myanmar-Thailand earthquake, brand suitability violations surged 10 times above the usual level and stayed high for several days, she said.

A brand suitability violation occurs when a brand's ads appear in an environment that is not aligned with the brand's values or target audience.

Ms Jantra said the biggest violation increases were in the natural disaster and death and injury content categories.

Some Thai consumers find various content unsuitable for ads to appear, such as natural disasters or fake news, meaning advertisers must carefully manage where their ads appear to protect their brand image, she said.

In Thailand, death and injury are deemed medium risk for brand safety, while adult and sexual content are in the low-risk category.

Advertisers need to be mindful of these trends when placing ads, said Ms Jantra.

DoubleVerify found Thais would doubt a brand's quality if its ads appeared next to false or misleading content, and consumers prefer brands that feel genuine, with 79% paying more attention to ads relevant to what they're watching.

The ad industry is also shaped by new technologies, in particular the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), she said.

AI has become a cornerstone of modern advertising strategies in Thailand, empowering marketers to manage digital content's growing scale and complexity.

One challenge is the rising costs of ad fraud, known as invalid traffic, which happens when ads don't reach real audiences or are shown to bots instead of people.

These fraudulent activities lead to wasted ad spending, so marketers must use technology and strict measures to minimise the impact, according to DoubleVerify.

According to Statista, global losses from digital ad fraud are expected to rise, reaching US$172 billion by 2028, highlighting the challenge advertisers face in combating fraudulent digital ads.

Ms Jantra said for advertisers that do not measure quality, the bottom-line impact is around $294,000 per billion impressions.

An impression refers to the number of times an ad is shown to a viewer.

To address challenges for marketers, DoubleVerify offers a suite of AI-powered solutions to optimise digital strategies and protect brand suitability.

The company's advanced content classification technology ensures ads appear in brand-suitable environments through its accurate page-level analysis, enabling advertisers to scale campaigns while maintaining brand integrity.