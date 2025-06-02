Political paralysis

Infighting within Thailand's coalition government comes at a perilous time, as the private sector fears the economy could be damaged if a prolonged election and cabinet formation slows disbursement and tourism flows

Dissolution of the House is a possibility amid ongoing spats between the two main coalition parties. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Signs of conflict within the coalition government have been more frequent this year, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on several occasions denying rumours of cabinet reshuffles or even parliamentary dissolutions.

Even though the leaders of the coalition parties, as well as influential figures behind the scenes such as Thaksin Shinawatra, have tried to quell any rifts by expressing unity, government instability and the dissolution of parliament is still a concern for the business sector.

COMPROMISE FOR NOW

Kiatanantha Lounkaew, a lecturer at Thammasat University's Faculty of Economics, said the ongoing standoff between the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party is not so severe that it will lead to a dissolution of the House of Representatives.

"The two parties are not strong enough to fight in a new election, so I think they will be patient now. But who knows what will happen next that could lead to a breakup between them?" he told the Bangkok Post.

Mr Kiatanantha said Bhumjaithai is unlikely to be dissolved as a result of the Election Commission's investigation into alleged collusion among peer voting during the 2024 Senate election.

"This might be kind of a political game that tries to eliminate the power of Bhumjaithai, but I think the party will manage to survive and not be dissolved," he said.

Even if the ongoing tensions between the two main coalition parties eventually leads to a dissolution of the House, Mr Kiatanantha thinks the weak economy can cope with such an event. The greater impact would come from the composition of the next administration's economic team.

"We are living on the edge of uncertainty and everyone is preparing for change. However, confidence and the economic situation will improve quickly if the new faces on the economic team are widely recognised as suitable for their roles," he said.

The Thai unit of China Galaxy Securities International (CGSI) said uncertainty in Thailand's political landscape has been mounting based on several factors, primarily the tension between the two coalition partners.

Each party is trying to promote its own policies while blocking the other's. Pheu Thai wants to legalise casinos via an entertainment complex bill, but Bhumjaithai wants Pheu Thai to allow it, via the Interior Ministry, to issue online gambling licences.

However, Pheu Thai does not want to support online gambling, so Bhumjaithai has withheld support for the entertainment complex bill.

It is widely perceived that Bhumjaithai controls three-quarters of the Senate, said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CGSI.

"With the ongoing tit-for-tat between the leading coalition parties, we believe the government is unable to function properly, especially given these tough economic times," said Mr Kasem.

"Even so, we believe an interim government will be unable to do its job as the conflict between the two parties is likely to continue."

In this scenario, CGSI expects the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index to fall to about 1,100 points.

One level of improvement from that worst-case scenario would be Bhumjaithai's expulsion from the coalition, resulting in a major cabinet reshuffle, as Bhumjaithai is widely believed to have influence over most of the senators, according to CGSI.

"This makes it difficult for any major government bills to pass through parliament in this political environment, in our view," said Mr Kasem.

The coalition government has about 320 votes in the House of Representatives, which is almost two-thirds of the MPs. However, if it kicks out Bhumjaithai, which has 69 MPs, it will only have a small majority.

"We believe Pheu Thai will not want to risk its government's stability, and hence will stay with the status quo," he said.

Ms Paetongtarn beckoned to Mr Anutin during a press conference after a cabinet meeting. Chanat Katanyu

POLITICAL VACUUM

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the tourism industry would be affected by political disruption if parliament was dissolved, and a general election and new cabinet were both severely delayed.

"The dissolution of parliament would not harm the tourism industry, but a prolonged election process or delayed government formation, as frequently occurs in Thailand, would affect the fiscal budget and consequently impact overall spending during the upcoming high season," said Mr Thienprasit.

He said in a political vacuum between administrations, the caretaker government would only be allowed to spend money on fixed expenditures such as civil servants' salaries, as well as projects that have been approved.

If the tourism outlook in the final quarter has not improved and requires more stimulus, it would be difficult to allocate cash for this sector during a political transition, said Mr Thienprasit.

"We're not concerned about changes in politics. If the new government can sustain economic growth then there shouldn't be any issue. We're more worried about the tightened time frame for budget spending, as governmental organisations don't have a full year to execute their plans," he said.

If political uncertainty leads to parliamentary dissolution, it could shake the confidence of Thais, according to the Thai Restaurant Association.

"During a political vacuum, many Thais who are already grappling with the cost of living might feel compelled to further tighten their spending," said Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the association.

He said if protests arise, particularly near tourist hotspots, the news could spread widely and negatively impact Thailand's reputation, potentially damaging holidaymakers' confidence in the country.

Mr Chanon said he believes the tourism sector has the capacity for a quick recovery, but he expressed concerns about the impact on the industry if there are violent demonstrations.

VICIOUS CIRCLE

If political risks escalate to a dissolution of the House, Thailand will need to restart efforts to restore the economy, repeating the unwanted pattern of political-economic uncertainty, said Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of the Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry.

If the Paetongtarn government decides to dissolve the House, Thailand will be plunged into a vacuum as a caretaker government is legally barred from some administrative powers before a new election, he said.

This situation has happened several times in the past, and may recur if the government fails to deal with political conflicts, said Mr Tanit.

"We would need to reset the game and start things over," he said.

"The business sector knows that under this old political pattern, Thailand will continue to experience the same economic numbers with no improvement. Everything will keep circling in a bowl."

Mr Tanit warned of many political risks, especially issues involving former premier Thaksin, the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the father of the prime minister, and whether these will be linked to the administration.

Thaksin will be present when the Supreme Court opens an inquiry on June 13 over claims that his prison sentence may not have been adequately enforced, Ms Paetongtarn said earlier.

Commenting on the ongoing court case, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said the government can run the country regardless of the case's outcome.

Mr Tanit said he does not see any leaders who can direct a team of economic ministers if power moves to the People's Party, which leads the opposition bloc. He said he also sees no one in the current government camp who can perform this duty.

"Regardless of whether the House is dissolved, the economic numbers stay the same. I think good people don't want to play in the Thai political game," said Mr Tanit.

The political situation coupled with Washington's new trade policy is reducing business confidence, as investment in the business sector has slumped, he said.

"I delayed my investment plan," said Mr Tanit.

Traffic crowds Asok intersection during the day. Some business sectors are worried that if protests occur near tourist hotspots, it will impact tourist confidence. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said the political instability poses significant challenges and could lead to parliament dissolution or a cabinet reshuffle.

These moves would undermine confidence and reduce foreign investment, he said. The stock market reflects this sentiment, as foreign investors remain in a "wait and see" stance, uncertain about future developments.

Government efforts to address economic challenges have yet to yield tangible results, said Mr Chookiat. Two rounds of cash handouts have not improved Thailand's economy, as consumers are cautious about spending.

Although exports increased in the first quarter due to accelerated shipments during the US tariff pause, challenges persist such as a stronger baht, putting exporters at a competitive disadvantage, he said.

Mr Chookiat said if the government fails to implement effective economic policies and continues to grapple internally, overcoming these challenges will become increasingly difficult.