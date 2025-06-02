Hong Kong Airlines to expand pet-in-cabin service, with bookings full till November

Listen to this article

Hong Kong Airlines customer Yolly Chan says she would recommend the carrier’s pet-in-cabin service to friends. (Photo: Nora Tam / South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong Airlines is looking to expand a newly launched service that allows passengers to bring their pets into cabins to more destinations, as strong demand has led to bookings being filled until mid-November.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post earlier this week, the carrier's president Jeff Sun Jianfeng revealed plans to expand its pet-in-cabin service, as well as to introduce new family-friendly products that would benefit toddlers, children and the elderly, in a bid to woo customers as an "all-accommodating" airline in Hong Kong.

"We've been brewing with this pet-friendly service idea for a long time as a lot of pet lovers treat their furry companions as family members and cannot bear to part with them when going overseas," he said.

"When we upgrade our services, we strive to satisfy our customers in all aspects. With this in mind, we pushed for this pet-in-cabin product as the first and only such home-based service in Hong Kong.

"This also further strengthens Hong Kong Airlines as an animal-friendly carrier."

The new service, launched in February and currently only available on flights to Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, costs HK$8,800 (US$1,120) per pet, on top of the owner's airfare, and allows passengers to bring dogs and cats into the cabin, provided they keep the animals under the seat in front of them.

Each flight can provide two to six pet-in-cabin seats, and bookings must be made via the carrier's sole agent Pet Holidays. The pet, limited to dogs or cats only, cannot weight more than 8 kilogrammes and must be kept in a carrier not exceeding 45 centimetres by 21cm by 37cm.

The carrier has designated a special check-in counter for those flying with their pets, with staff escorting them through the priority lane for security and immigration clearance up to the boarding gate.

Under current laws, pets are not allowed in the passenger cabin of inbound flights to Hong Kong, thus on the passengers' return trip to the city, all pets must be placed in the aircraft's cargo hold.

Pet Holidays' project manager Regan Wan said the new service offered a cheaper alternative, without which pet lovers would need to travel on private jets or put their animals into cargo, with the former costing between HK$100,000 and HK$200,000 for a return trip.

"This service marks a significant step for pet-friendly travel which can provide an intimate and reassuring experience for pet owners at a reasonable price," he said.

He said the new service was popular, with his company receiving over 100 inquiries every day since its launch and full bookings until mid November.

The carrier's pet-friendly initiative comes at a time when the city is moving towards a more inclusive environment for pets, with the MTR Corporation recently introducing a trial scheme that allows passengers to travel with their pets on light rail trains. Bus operator KMB also launched a public coach service for pets in October last year.

According to Grand View Research, the pet travel services market in Asia-Pacific is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$690.2 million by 2030 from US$378.5 million last year, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 10.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Sun said that with the service running smoothly, the carrier was considering extending it to other destinations with more accommodating options, such as catering to larger pets and offering them a seat.

"We are now contemplating extending this service to more destinations with more seats available per flight," he said.

"We are also looking at other options such as accommodating pets with a larger size and allowing passengers to purchase an extra seat for their pets.

"When our service is [more] stable then we can start to add new options one by one."

Sun emphasised the carrier did not consider its service a special niche to beat other local airlines, saying it was happy to see other carriers roll out similar services to promote a more pet-friendly culture.

"We simply want to make our customers happy as an all-accommodating airline and hopefully they will also recommend our service to others through word of mouth," he said.

Looking ahead, Sun revealed the company planned to roll out tailor-made measures to take better care of toddlers, children or the elderly on flights, so families had a more comfortable flying experience with the airline.

"When travelling with the whole family, children and the elderly require a great deal of help," he said.

"We hope that our tailor-made family-friendly services will give them a carefree experience so that the whole family can enjoy their flight."

Customer Yolly Chan, 60, who works in the wholesale sector, said she had used the carrier's pet-in-cabin service in March to travel to Tokyo with her 12-year-old puppy Cobbie.

She travelled to Japan about twice a year and said the service saved her the trouble of making a transit flight via other airlines, such as Korean Air, or hiring a private jet which cost over HK$100,000 for a return trip.

"Everything was very smooth and comfortable, while Cobbie was very good without making any noise as he normally stays cosy with me by his side. Other passengers also said hello to him," she said.

"This service has allowed me to enjoy the flying journey with him at a reasonable price. I don't need to part with him or worry over his well-being while I am away overseas."

Chan hoped that the carrier could increase the number of pet-in-cabin seats in business class and extend its service to other destinations such as Taiwan and South Korea, saying she would definitely recommend it to friends.

A few other international airlines also provide pet-in-cabin service on flights departing from Hong Kong, including Air France, which welcomes dogs and cats on board as long as the combined weight of the pet and carrier is under 8kg. Each passenger may travel with one animal in the cabin, with the fee ranging from €70 (US$79) to €200.

For Korean Air, dogs, cats and birds are allowed in the cabin with a fee of about US$250 per animal. They must be transported in a suitable bag and owners must produce the necessary health documents.