Gulf ramps up debt with B300bn fundraising plan

The Jackson Generation gas-fired power plant in Illinois, one of Gulf’s overseas energy businesses. (File photo: Gulf Energy Development)

SET-listed Gulf Development, Thailand’s largest power company by market value and a telecom operator, is to raise 300 billion baht to refinance and boost future investment after merging with Intouch Holding Plc, the parent firm of Advanced Info Service (AIS).

Gulf Development came into being following a merger between Gulf Energy Development Plc and Intouch.

The amalgamation caused shareholders of Gulf Energy Development and Intouch to consider a new fundraising scheme, eventually leading to an approval to raise 300 billion baht by issuing debentures over the next 5-10 years.

"This plan will replace a previous 200-billion-baht plan, under which bonds worth approximately 185 billion baht have already been issued," said Gulf's chief financial officer Yupapin Wangviwat.

This means Gulf is committed to issuing additional debentures worth 115 billion baht.

The company currently has outstanding debentures totalling 185.5 billion baht, maturing between 2025 and 2035, which are included in the new 300-billion-baht limit and will be refinanced accordingly.

"The new fundraising represents the maximum issuance limit. We plan to gradually issue debentures of approximately 30-50 billion baht a year," said Ms Yupapin.

Actual bond issuance will depend on funding needs, investment plans and market conditions, she said.

Gulf needs money to support many projects which are being developed or are in the pipeline.

They include the development of renewable power generation facilities in Thailand and overseas, the construction of a new liquefied natural gas terminal and a plan to venture into the data centre business.

Gulf is preparing to open its first data centre with an IT load of 24 megawatts by the middle of this year, Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive of Gulf, said earlier.

The company plans continued expansion of this business, with a goal to increase power demand to 200MW within 2-3 years, he said.

Data centre operators usually require a stable supply of clean energy to run their facilities, in line with global campaigns to reduce their carbon footprint.