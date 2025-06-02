Makro expands range of own-brand food

Makro, a leading wholesaler under CP AXTRA Plc, is forging a new path in food retail through the bold expansion of its Own Brand portfolio.

With a sharp focus on consumer-centric innovation, the company is reimagining how value, quality and experience come together, in a bid to shape the future of food in Thailand and beyond.

“At Makro, our mission goes beyond just selling products. We want to inspire the way people eat, cook and shop,” said Tanit Chearavanont, chief executive of Makro Thailand and group chief commercial officer of CP AXTRA.

“By developing Own Brands that reflect today’s lifestyles and tomorrow’s trends, we’re delivering real solutions for consumers and food entrepreneurs alike.”

To meet fast-evolving consumer expectations, particularly the growing demand for affordable, high-quality ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook options, Makro is expanding its offering of chilled, frozen and ambient Own Brand food items.

These are crafted in collaboration with leading Thai and international partners, as well as renowned chefs who help develop products that meet the highest standards for taste and convenience.

“We’re seeing more people cook at home, often driven by lifestyle changes and a desire for better value. Our chef team curates every product to ensure it’s not just convenient, but genuinely delicious,” said Mr Tanit.

“We want our own stores to be destinations that surprise and delight, with an ever-evolving range of products that reflect how Thais live and eat today.”

This consumer-first approach is also evident in the introduction of Makro’s signature lines, such as the popular Chef Series featuring rotisserie chicken developed by Chef Willment, and the crowd-pleasing soft serve ice cream designed to add fun to the in-store experience.

“It is crucial for us to understand the needs of our customers, both entrepreneurs and consumers, to develop products that truly cater to them,” said Mr Tanit.

Makro’s well-established own brands include ARO, for food and non-food products; Savepack, providing value for hotels, restaurants and cafes; and Petz Friend, catering to the pet care market.

In addition, Makro distributes a curated portfolio of exclusive brands at its outlets, including Barilla pasta and sauces from Italy; Cuckoo rice cookers from Korea; and Carbonell, a Spanish purveyor of oils and vinegars.

These combined brands account for 18.5% of Makro’s total sales, with 15.3% coming from house brands and 3% from exclusive foreign brands.

The company wants its own-brand segment to comprise 25% of total sales by 2027.

“Our vision is clear, to lead the market with brands that consumers trust and love,” said Mr Tanit. “Whether it’s a food startup sourcing ingredients or a family preparing a weeknight dinner, we want Makro to be their first choice.”