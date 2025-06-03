Call for major upgrades to Thai tourism sector

Listen to this article

Hat Chao Mai National Park opened a new trail last year. The TCT has urged the government to take sustainable tourism more seriously.

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) will this week submit a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, requesting improvements to the tourism industry in order to compete at the global level.

"Thailand must be upgraded to become a sustainable and high-quality tourism destination," said Chai Arunanondchai, president of the TCT.

The industry creates over 4.4 million direct and indirect jobs, but it is now facing global uncertainty such as geopolitical conflicts, along with concerns over tourism safety in Thailand.

Mr Chai said the government should urgently solve fraud and scams faced by tourists -- a persistent, long-term problem in the industry, and prevent other related crimes and incidents.

To restore tourism confidence with regard to safety, the government needs to ensure collaboration between different authorities, with effective case monitoring and evaluation systems.

As Thailand chose to decriminalise cannabis, Mr Chai said the authorities should develop proper zoning and clear regulations for cannabis usage in order to prevent excessive consumption by tourists.

To solve labour shortages in the tourism industry, the TCT proposed establishing a regional tourism skills training school, teaching foreign languages, technology, service and communication skills.

As hotels and accommodation these days still have to apply for several licences in order to operate their businesses, the legal process should be streamlined into a single licence to ease their burden.

Mr Chai said it was essential to have a new organisation dedicated to driving sustainable tourism, educating operators and coordinating with different stakeholders.

This would align the overall industry with global trends, particularly with the EU's strict environmental regulations.

He said the TCT has already submitted a proposal to the Finance Ministry and the Transport Ministry to solve related tourism issues.

The Finance Ministry was asked to help provide a loan with special interest rates and a sustainable tourism fund designed for small and medium-sized tourism operators now that many are unable to access loans to improve their competitiveness.

The TCT also wants the ministry to adjust its 2010 regulation regarding budget disbursement by government agencies, in order to meet the current financial conditions.

Its budget for meetings is capped at a very low rate, as is the case for coffee breaks, which must be restricted to a cost of only 50 baht per person.

In addition to solving car rental and taxi scams, the Transport Ministry should develop new transportation modes such as rail services to connect major and second-tier cities.

The TCT, in tandem with the Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion, has launched "Recharge Market 2025", an SME product market set to take place in Trang on June 6-8, and in Songkhla on June 13-15.

This campaign aims to help small and medium-sized businesses who were affected by floods and landslides last year by connecting buyers from the North, the Northeast and the central provinces.

At least 350 operators are expected to join the events, which are expected to generate revenue of 28 million baht.