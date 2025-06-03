Listed firms see profits rise but sales decline

Listen to this article

Thai listed companies reported a mixed earnings picture for the first quarter of 2025, with overall net profits rising on the back of a strong performance in consumption and services-related sectors, while overall sales and operating profits declined due to pressure from falling oil prices and sluggish energy demand.

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), 812 of 829 listed companies, representing 97.9% of those required to report, have submitted their first-quarter financial statements. Of these, 605 companies, or 74.5%, recorded a net profit.

SET-listed firms generated total sales of 4.18 trillion baht (US$123 billion) during the January-March period, a 3.6% year-on-year drop. Production costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 3% and 1%, respectively.

Their net profits rose by 3.6% to 261.5 billion baht, lifted by investment gains and stronger earnings across general business sectors.

SET president Asadej Kongsiri attributed the profit growth to Thailand's tourism recovery, which drove gains in key sectors including food and beverage, consumer products, retail, aviation, telecommunications, and property rental.

"The general business groups sustained positive growth momentum in the first quarter, driven by Thailand's gradual tourism recovery which bolstered performance across food and beverage, consumer products, retail, property rental, aviation, and telecommunications sectors," he said.

However, rising competition and margin pressure remain key risks, while the big-cap energy sector has been weighed down by lower oil prices, compressed refinery margins, and reduced electricity demand.

As of March 31, the debt-to-equity ratio of listed Thai companies, excluding the financial sector, stood at 1.51 times, up slightly from 1.50 at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, companies listed on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) saw a sharper decline in performance. Total sales dropped 4.6% year-on-year to 50.4 billion baht in the first three months, with net profit declining 59% to 1.76 billion baht.

President Prapan Charoenprawatt said 216, or 96%, of 224 MAI-listed companies submitted their results. While over half reported sales growth and 70% remained profitable, overall earnings were impacted by project completions and mark-to-market losses on digital and financial assets, reversing last year's gains.

Nonetheless, four industry groups -- agro & food, consumer products, services, and technology -- continued to deliver growth in both sales and operating profit. The sectors' combined assets rose by 1.7% from end-2024 to 334.6 billion baht, with a stable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79 times.

As of May 29, the MAI index stood at 241.75 points with a market capitalisation of 237.7 billion baht and an average daily trading value of 548 million baht.