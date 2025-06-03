Thai fruit festival slated for June 19-22

Listen to this article

Premium durian fruit on sale as part of a promotion at a Bangkok supermarket.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) plans to host a Thai fruit festival this month featuring a durian buffet to promote domestic fruit consumption.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the DIT, said the festival is scheduled for June 19-22 at Siam Square.

The event is to showcase and sell fresh and processed fruits sourced directly from farmers and entrepreneurs.

The highlight of the festival is an all-you-can-eat durian buffet, which is expected to attract young consumers and foreign tourists.

The initiative aims to encourage domestic fruit consumption and support farmers by enhancing their income during the harvest season.

The department is collaborating with fresh markets, wholesalers and retail outlets including Gourmet Market, Siam Paragon, Big C and Central to organise promotional campaigns from June 4 to Aug 27, where a variety of seasonal fruits will be available for consumers.

Other private organisations are also supporting the distribution of fruit during peak season.

For instance, some gas station operators purchase fruit and offer it as complimentary gifts, starting with mangoes, to their customers.

Meanwhile, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Bankers' Association are also purchasing fruit as a part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives to assist farmers.

Mr Wittayakorn said the department plans to distribute 300,000 fruit boxes to farmers in fruit cultivation areas, which will help reduce their costs.

Thailand Post is providing logistics support to facilitate offline and online sales.

He said currently, about 78% of durians from eastern Thailand are already on the market, with prices improving due to eased export conditions following reduced residue checks in China.

At present, durian Grade AB is priced at 130 baht per kilogramme, Grade C at 93 baht and Grade D at 79 baht.

About 50% of the mangosteen crop has been harvested, with prices ranging from 30 to 89 baht per kg depending on quality.

Rambutan harvests are also at 50%, with export prices at 38 baht per kg and domestic prices at 27 baht.

He said this year's mango yield is plentiful, with 50% harvested. The department is actively coordinating buyers to source mangoes from farmers for distribution through low-priced Thong Fah (Blue Flag) events and other sites outside the cultivation areas such as government agencies, industrial estates and communities.

Moreover, Forth Vending, which operates Tao Bin smart beverage vending machines, is sourcing fresh fruit directly from farmers for its smoothies and juices and the department held talks with AirAsia to help purchase mangoes from farmers.