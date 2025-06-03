Tisco points to ways to navigate volatility

Tisco Bank has revealed three strategic portfolio directions for investors to navigate ongoing challenges stemming from intensifying trade risks and global market volatility.

At its recent investment seminar, Tisco highlighted two economic trajectories driven by US trade negotiations. The first scenario is that trade talks fail within 90 days, potentially leading to a global recession. Another scenario is positive progress from trade talks, allowing the global economy to avoid recession, but growth slows.

To brace for either outcome, Picha Rattanatham, deputy chief executive of Tisco, recommends three themes: "safe havens in a broken world, profit without borders, and mega-trends -- growing without guessing".

The first theme recommends investing in gold and global bonds through funds, including TGOLD (Tisco Gold Fund), which invests in SPDR Gold Trust to seek gold-linked returns during economic downturns when gold historically yields 5-16%.

Adding 10% gold to a traditional stock-bond portfolio has historically improved risk-adjusted returns, said Nattakrit Laotaweesap, head of wealth advisory at Tisco Bank.

Another suggested fund is United Global Income Strategic Bond Fund (UGIS-N), managed by UOBAM (Thailand), which aims for consistent returns with flexible asset allocation with a focus on high-quality, senior-ranked debt instruments to weather market turbulence.

The profit without borders theme focuses on Japan and India equities, with Tisco recommending Krungsri Japan Hedged Dividend Fund (KF-HJAPAND). Japan's export exposure to the US is relatively low, while the nation has many high-quality stocks, so the fund capitalises on structural tailwinds in automation and global brands.

Another is the Tisco India Active Equity Fund (TISCOINA-A), with a fund-of-funds approach providing flexibility across small-, mid- and large-cap Indian equities. The fund is rated five stars by Morningstar (as of May 20, 2025), with India seen as a key beneficiary of shifting global supply chains, said Mr Nattakrit.

For the mega-trends theme, One Ultimate Global Growth Fund (ONE-UGG-RA) is recommended. The fund focuses on global equities with long-term growth potential, including disruptive innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital healthcare, and clean energy.

Also recommended is the Eastspring Global Core Equity Fund (ES-GCORE) that utilises AI and big data to evaluate 15,000+ global stocks daily, combining with deep fundamental analysis with quant-driven screening for alpha generation.

All six funds are managed with varying degrees of foreign exchange-risk hedging at fund managers' discretion. Most offer 90%+ hedging, especially during abnormal market conditions. Selected funds, such as UGIS-N and ONE-UGG-RA, may also employ derivatives to optimise returns or reduce forex risk.

In a world where geopolitical tension and global trade wars are shaping markets, Mr Nattakrit said Tisco's strategic approach delivers portfolio solutions.

Whether preparing for recession, seeking growth from Asia's rising stars, or banking on long-term innovation, investors have clear paths to pursue with data, direction, and diversified choices, said Mr Nattakrit.

"Fight the trade war with smart portfolios, as the battle for returns has just begun," he said.