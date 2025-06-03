DES Ministry wins budget hike for fiscal 2026

A component of the spending from the DES Ministry's budget will focus on fostering cybersecurity.

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has been allocated a budget for fiscal 2026 of 10.2 billion baht, an increase of 618 million from 9.6 billion for fiscal 2025.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said budget spending will be focused on upgrading the country's competitiveness, fostering cybersecurity and enhancing the potential of digital human capital through the government's "The Growth Engine of Thailand" policy.

Of the total, around 700 million baht is for building the digital ecosystem and infrastructure, including promoting the adoption of the Interior Ministry's ThaID mobile app for ID authentication, replacing paper-based signatures.

He said a budget has also been earmarked for supporting digital startups and digital content development.

Some 443 million baht is to drive digital inclusion, solve problems plaguing online platforms, and upgrade information and communication technology centres in communities to become community digital learning centres.

A total of 6.55 billion baht has been allotted for providing digital services to the public and private sectors, including the continued development of the Government Data Centre and Cloud system (GDCC), promotion of the e-office scheme, and expansion of the e-document project to cover all state units nationwide.

The GDCC is operated by state enterprise National Telecom and provides a cloud service to state agencies.

The budget also provides funding for the Anti-Online Operation Centre.

The ministry plans to spend another 489 million baht on building public confidence in using technology, which would include seeking local and international cooperation to combat online fraud, said Mr Prasert.

The ministry allocated another 1.98 billion baht to cover fixed expenditures such as officials' salaries and the basic expenses of all the ministry's units.