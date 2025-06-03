Coalition parties tense as economy falters

Thailand has a workforce of 37 million people, but only 15% have sufficient skills to drive the new economy, so the country needs to accelerate the reskilling and upskilling of about 15 million people to raise its competitiveness. (Photo: Jetjaras na Ranong)

Thai politics has not reached a dead end, but mounting pressure from a sluggish economy is likely to affect the future of the two main coalition parties -- Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai -- according to a scholar on political economy.

Kiatanantha Lounkaew, a professor in the economics faculty at Thammasat University, said that while there are internal fractures within the government, particularly between these two parties, they share a mutual interest in maintaining their status as the ruling coalition.

"Both parties are aware that if the House was dissolved today, their chances of returning to power would be slim, and both would suffer losses. Given this outlook, I believe they will find a way out," he said.

However, whether the country is at a dead end is another issue, said Mr Kiatanantha, adding that if the political fighting continues, with only two years left of this government's term, without any tangible positive economic changes it could eventually lead to a dead end for both coalition parties.

"So far, there has not been any concrete progress from the government. If nothing is done, public confidence in the government will decline -- affecting both the Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai, which holds the Interior Ministry, which has a significant impact on people's lives," he said.

The government's economic managers must deal with the changing global context, noting that 70% of the Thai economy relies on exports.

"If the coalition breaks apart now, both will eventually lead themselves to a dead end," said Mr Kiatanantha.

He said that for the remainder of this administration, four structural economic problems should be addressed.

First is human capital development, as Thailand has a workforce of 37 million people, but only 15% have sufficient skills to drive the new economy. In contrast, countries ready for the new economy have over 50% of their workforce with high skills. Thailand must reskill and upskill about 15 million people. Without this, the country will not be able to compete. This effort must be urgent and involve multiple learning systems.

The second problem is the economic structure. Thailand needs to increase its competitiveness, particularly among its 3 million small and medium-sized enterprises. At least 10% of them must be upgraded to compete globally and drive the Thai economy.

Agricultural sector development also needs to be addressed, Mr Kiatanantha said. While agriculture may not contribute a large share of GDP, it supports a significant portion of the population.

Reducing production costs for farmers so that they can produce and sell their goods is essential. Not every farmer will be able to create added value in agriculture, but lowering production costs is something that most of them can more easily achieve. However, this cost reduction should not come in the form of subsidies, but through the adoption of modern farming practices. Moreover, making agriculture sustainable and carbon-neutral will help facilitate exports in the long term.

Finally, the industrial sector needs to be developed. Thailand's automotive industry is transitioning -- once dubbed the "Detroit of Asia", the country now lacks a clear position regarding the industries of the future, such as what they will look like and where Thailand should stand.

The previously mentioned S-curve industries have already passed. Thailand now needs to identify the next "champion industries" -- the high-potential sectors the country should focus on and develop further.

For example, can the country evolve from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, or even beyond that, to smart mobility? What about the healthcare sector, which could be integrated with tourism? Or the education sector, which could become a long-term source of national income -- just as Malaysia and Australia have implemented policies to persuade international students to study in their countries.

"Thailand can also do this, as the country has a large number of university lecturers who graduated overseas. We could develop around 10 flagship universities across all regions and elevate them to international standards, while adjusting tuition fees to be competitively priced," Mr Kiatanantha said.

Thailand's international programme tuition fee is 20% higher than in Malaysia.

"Education could become a channel for generating revenue not only for the country as a whole, but also for local economies. Areas with universities and a large student population would become more economically vibrant as a result," he said.