Trade highway to link Laos with neighbours

A worker loads Thai goods prepared for sale in Laos onto a Laotian-flagged vessel at a pier in Mukdahan province. Neda is now shifting its focus towards cross-border value creation, which is part of its future operational direction.

Planning has started to construct Route R12, a new trade corridor in Laos linking Thailand, Vietnam and China.

According to Perames Vudthitornetiraks, president of the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (Neda), the road will start in the town of Thakhek in the Laotian province of Khammouane, 17 kilometres from Thailand's Nakhon Phanom border checkpoint, connecting the towns of Yommalath and Boualapha, and ending at the border checkpoint of Napao in Laos opposite the Cha Lo checkpoint in Vietnam's Quang Binh province. The total length of Route R12 is 147km.

Mr Perames said this highway will play a crucial role in facilitating trade between Thailand and Vietnam, while serving as another route for Thailand to connect with China.

The road is expected to reduce travel time by car from Nakhon Phanom to Vietnam to four hours, from the current 10 hours. In its first year of operation, the highway is projected to contribute 1.51 billion baht to Thai GDP, and 2.84 billion baht annually from the second to the fifth year, Mr Perames said.

From the Cha Lo checkpoint, it is 700-750km to Nanning in the Chinese province of Guangxi, a journey that takes 12-14 hours by car or bus, he said.

Mr Perames said Neda will provide a low-interest loan at 1.75% a year to the Lao government, amounting to 1.74 billion baht for the construction. The repayment period is 30 years, including a seven-year grace period.

Building of the road is projected to begin after the rainy season, taking around 30 months.

Construction includes upgrading the road to Asian Highway standards, improving the border checkpoint facilities, office buildings, cargo transfer stations, storage yards, public utilities, and amenities at the border. In addition, street lighting at intersections within communities will be improved, safety equipment will be installed at dangerous spots, and tourism facilities will be developed.

Mr Perames said that over the past two decades, Neda has supported official development assistance in neighbouring countries as part of its mission. These countries comprise Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste.

The funding tallied 24.2 billion baht, consisting of 55 financial and technical cooperation projects worth 24.2 billion baht and 48 capacity-building projects worth 37 million baht.

According to Mr Perames, Neda is shifting its focus towards cross-border value creation, which is part of its future operational direction. This strategy includes three pillars: cross-border economic enhancement, cross-border social return initiative, and cross-border environmental impact reduction.

This approach aligns with Neda's mid-term strategic plan for 2026-2030, aiming to achieve the goals of Thailand's 20-year national strategy (2021-2040), which is consistent with the UN's sustainable development goals.

As for funding sources, Neda is to issue social bonds in the third quarter of this year. These bonds will finance projects that generate social benefits, such as economic development, improved quality of life, and sustainable reduction of inequality in neighbouring countries. The plan is awaiting approval from the finance minister.