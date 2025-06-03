How no-code platforms can empower Thai SMEs

Listen to this article

Thailand's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of its economy, accounting for 99% of all businesses and employing more than 80% of the private-sector workforce. As the country transitions to a more digital economy, the tools they choose to adapt will determine their long-term survival.

No-code platforms are emerging as a critical enabler in this transformation, allowing businesses to innovate without requiring deep IT expertise.

Thailand's digital economy is on track to contribute 11% of GDP by 2027, up from 6% in 2023, driven by e-commerce, fintech and the public sector's digitisation drive. Yet many SMEs, especially in manufacturing, retail, tourism, and food services, struggle to digitise effectively due to cost constraints, technical skill shortages and fragmented IT infrastructure.

For SMEs, particularly those in sectors like retail, manufacturing, and tourism, embracing new technologies is invaluable for continued growth. However, many struggle with the technical expertise required to integrate new solutions effectively.

One promising answer to this challenge lies in no-code platforms, which allow businesses to build applications and solutions without needing extensive coding knowledge.

Kintone is among the no-code platforms gaining traction in Southeast Asia. Its drag-and-drop interface allows non-technical staff to build custom apps for tasks like project tracking, customer service or inventory management, without needing to write a single line of code.

BRIDGING THE SKILLS GAP

In many regions, SMEs also face a shortage of skilled technical talent. Smaller businesses often struggle to compete with larger companies that can offer more attractive compensation packages for developers and IT professionals. No-code platforms help bridge this skills gap by enabling non-technical employees to solve operational problems with custom-built tools.

For example, a team could develop a custom project management tool that automates workflows, tracks progress and enhances cross-departmental communication -- all without relying on dedicated IT resources. This reduces dependency on external developers and gives employees the tools to innovate, which fosters a more agile, responsive business culture.

Custom software development is expensive and often out of reach for small businesses. However, there are low-cost alternatives that enable SMEs to build tailored applications incrementally. This flexibility is especially important in Thailand, where many SMEs operate with lean teams and limited digital budgets.

Instead of engaging software vendors or hiring developers, businesses can build and customise applications incrementally with drag-and-drop tools that require no programming knowledge. SMEs can start small by digitising a leave request form, for example, or automating order tracking and then scaling up as their confidence and operational needs grow.

This model aligns with how Thai SMEs typically operate, which is cautiously, pragmatically and with a focus on immediate value. The ability to prototype, test and deploy applications in days rather than months empowers teams to solve their own problems -- whether it's improving inventory control, reducing paperwork or tracking customer feedback in real time.

Moreover, consolidating multiple functions such as HR, operations and client relations into one centralised platform helps eliminate the cost and confusion of "app sprawl". Instead of juggling a mix of third-party tools, SMEs get a unified system that's easier to maintain and adapt as business needs evolve.

Another key advantage of no-code platforms is their ability to break down silos within organisations. In many SMEs, departments often operate in isolation, leading to inefficiencies and poor communication. No-code tools allow teams to create shared workflows and applications that improve collaboration across functions, ensuring that everyone is aligned and working towards the same goals.

CUSTOM APPLICATIONS

For example, a hospitality group using Kintone in Japan developed over 2,700 custom applications, 800 of which are used daily across departments. Thai SMEs in the tourism sector, which are rebuilding after the pandemic, could see similar gains from such collaborative platforms.

Sales, marketing and customer service teams can collaborate more effectively by using a no-code platform to integrate customer interaction data, providing a unified view of the customer experience. This leads to more informed decision-making and improves overall business efficiency.

Digitisation is not just about speed; it's about resilience. An estimated 90% of Thai SMEs have adopted digital tools up to a certain level, but often without strategic integration. No-code platforms promote not just tool adoption, but a mindset shift that empowers employees to think like digital problem-solvers.

Government initiatives like the Digital Skill Roadmap by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency aim to improve nationwide digital literacy. Platforms like Kintone complement these efforts by offering intuitive, scalable solutions that SMEs can adopt without requiring technical expertise from day one.

Rather than being overwhelmed by the complexity of technology, SMEs can use no-code tools to unlock the full potential of their workforce. This shift can help businesses become more agile, responsive and innovative, positioning them to not only survive but succeed in the digital age.