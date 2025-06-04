How to win savvy Gen Z shoppers

The right content on the right platforms is key, says Kantar

As the e-commerce battlefield intensifies, success is no longer just about offering the lowest prices -- it's about delivering value and content that truly resonate with consumers. The latest Thailand E-Commerce Trends 2025 report forecasts that Thailand's e-commerce market will reach a staggering 1.07 trillion baht by 2025, growing 7% year-over-year.

With Generation Z now accounting for 20% of the population, this tech-savvy generation is becoming the driving force behind the digital economy, and savvy marketers who understand their content preferences and purchasing behaviours stand to gain a powerful competitive edge.

The real question isn't just "What can we sell to Gen Z?" -- it's "How can we capture their loyalty when their decisions go far beyond just price?"

The global research and marketing consultancy Kantar recently released the findings of a new study that explores online shopping trends among Gen Z consumers, titled "From Watching to Buying: Why Gen Z Are Embracing Content-Driven Shopping". The research delves into better understanding the influence of content and key factors that share Thailand's online purchasing behaviour, with focus on Gen Z individuals aged 18-24.

The insights serve as a crucial guide for brands and marketers to adapt and craft communication strategies that align with the lifestyle and expectations of the new generation of consumers.

'MULTI-FORMAT' CONTENT

With a lifestyle focused on speed, Gen Z seeks content that is easily accessible and allows interaction with friends and creators, which has become their main form of entertainment. As a result, short vertical videos have become extremely popular, with 71% favouring content that is brief, concise and easily accessible -- perfect for a "mobile first" content consumption behaviour that emphasises "quick viewing and easy understanding".

However, long-form content still plays an important role, with 56% opting for longer videos, such as tutorials, vlogs and documentaries, which provide in-depth information. Livestreams, such as game streaming, have a slightly lower proportion than expected at 32%, indicating that Gen Z consumers value content that aligns with their lifestyle, preferring on-demand viewing rather than real-time broadcasts.

The study reveals that Gen Z is open to a variety of video formats, switching between short and long videos. The use of short videos to attract attention and lead to longer video views is becoming the new standard. Marketers should, therefore, develop strategies that incorporate both types of content in the right formats and timing.

When it comes to platforms, YouTube is the leading platform that supports both short and long formats, with a preference of 78% among Gen Z consumers. This is followed by TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Gen Z consumers also prefer platforms like YouTube for long videos because they allow influencers or experts to explain products in greater detail. Furthermore, 97% indicated that credible content creators are key in their purchasing decisions, valuing trusted reviews based on genuine user experience -- something they strongly associate with YouTube.

Marketers should carefully consider who will represent their brand to ensure credibility in reviews. The next question: What should brands be selling to Gen Z consumers?

Gen Z consumers are most interested in products such as personal-care items, food and beverages, women's fashion, beauty and fashion accessories. Female Gen Z consumers tend to have more diverse purchasing habits compared to men such as personal care, beauty and fashion accessories. This indicates that women value products that express their identity.

Marketers may need to consider developing products or services that align with the image that women Gen Z consumers want to project, while men typically prefer men's fashion and electronic accessories.

Once marketers understand which product categories Gen Z is most interested in, the next question is: How do we present these products to them in line with their "search before buying" behaviour?

The research findings show that when Gen Z consumers are aware of their preferences, they look for the most appropriate channels to make purchases. The report highlights that Shopee is the number one platform Gen Z uses for both idea discovery and purchasing decisions, followed by TikTok Shop and Lazada.

QUEST FOR VALUE

Despite the challenging economic conditions, the main factors driving Gen Z consumers to make online purchases are not just price, but the tangible feeling of "value". The top three drivers of Gen Z's online shopping behaviour are free shipping (40%), interesting promotions (29%) and valuable discounts (28%). This suggests that competing on "lowest price" alone may not always be effective.

Marketers should focus on delivering "value" in terms of the overall experience. When it comes to online shopping behaviour, Gen Z consumers spend across both social commerce and e-commerce platforms -- highlighting their flexibility in choosing platforms that cater to different experiences.

Shopee remains the most favoured platform among Gen Z consumers, with over half (52%) choosing it for its user-friendly interface, attractive discounts and promotions and reliable delivery experience. Other platforms include Lazada (22%) TikTok (16%) and Facebook (8%).

Gen Z is a new force driving the economy, and marketers should not ignore this group. Selling products to Gen Z requires more than just the best products and the lowest prices. Brands and marketers must understand the broader purchasing behaviours of Gen Z and focus on delivering value along with the best experience, while providing content that resonates and placing products in the right spots.