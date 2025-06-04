Mixed response to solar panel bill

Listen to this article

An aerial view of rooftop solar panels installed by New Energy Plus Solutions.

A new bill to promote solar panel installation is drawing mixed reactions from businesses, with the latest comment from the Thai Photovoltaic Industries Association identifying possible loopholes in the draft.

The association's positive response followed a comment made on the X social media platform by politician-turned-entrepreneur Treerat Sirichantaropas, chief executive of New Energy Plus Solutions, which sells solar panels manufactured by Shanghai-based Jinko Solar Holding.

Mr Treerat suggested the bill gives too much power to the energy minister, who alone can issue regulations ranging from solar panel installation to electricity trade.

This raises questions as to whether the bill could lead to an abuse of power, which would become a hindrance to the use of solar cells rather than facilitating solar panel installation as claimed by the law, according to Mr Treerat, a former deputy secretary-general of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

But Prof Dusit Kraungam, chairman of the association, views the bill differently, saying the law does not specify solar panel installation procedures, nor does it state a need to seek permission solely via the Energy Ministry, which could lead to questions over the centralisation of power.

"The bill is written broadly, focusing on principles of solar panel installation promotion. It still needs organic laws that would provide details on what to do," he said.

Prof Dusit welcomes the bill because it should facilitate the installation of solar panels, including rooftop solar panels, solving a currently unnecessary lengthy process that requires requesting the authorities to permit solar power usage.

"With the new law, small and medium-sized businesses, now struggling amid a sluggish economy, will be more eager to install solar panels to reduce their power bills," he said.

All forms of solar power generation in Thailand, including solar farms, floating solar farms and rooftop solar panels, have a combined capacity of over 4,000 megawatts.

This includes solar power connected to the state grid and that generated under independent power supply agreements.

The online public consultation on the bill ended on May 30, but Mr Treerat has vowed to persist with his opposition to it.

Mr Treerat's other grievance pertains to the bill authorising the minister to determine types of solar power equipment, which organisations can regulate the power supply system, who can purchase solar power and the prices of the electricity generated.

In another development, the Energy Regulatory Commission is holding a public hearing on its new criteria in granting licences to private power producers who wish to produce electricity for their own use or who wish to hire other parties to generate power for their usage under an independent power supply agreement.

The criteria, which will apply to businesses in industrial estates, has yet to allow entrepreneurs to produce electricity and sell it to many customers under peer-to-peer power trade.