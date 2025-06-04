Finance minister expects up to seven applicants for central bank chief

Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwardnarueput speaks to the press in May 2025. (Photo: Somruedi Banchongduang)

Six to seven applicants for the central bank governor's post are expected, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Wednesday, the last day of applications.

The next Bank of Thailand (BoT) chief will need to help steer Southeast Asia's second-largest economy through the global trade war, ahead of the end of incumbent Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput's five-year term in September.

"We will probably see the list this evening. We have spoken to some of them, but have not specifically approached anyone," Mr Pichai said.

A selection committee plans to shortlist at least two candidates for the finance minister to pick Mr Sethaput's successor by July 2. The appointment will require cabinet and royal approval.

The committee is scheduled to hold its next meeting on June 20 to select candidates for interviews and vision presentations, set for June 24, following the May 13 to June 4 application period.

Mr Sethaput's term ends on Sept 30 and he cannot seek another as he has reached retirement age.

The governor has disagreed with some policies of the ruling Pheu Thai party, which took office in 2023, and long resisted its calls for cuts in interest rates. He has emphasised the need for global central bank independence in his speeches.

Mr Pichai previously said the next BoT governor must be modern and forward thinking and able to work with the government and support its policies.