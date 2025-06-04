Younger Thais grapple with cost of living

Deloitte survey also finds Thai Gen Y and Gen Z bigger users of AI than global average

Generations Y and Z in Thailand are concerned about the cost of living, and they use artificial intelligence (AI) more than the global average, according to a survey by the multinational consultancy Deloitte.

The Deloitte Global 2025 Gen Z and Millennial survey gathered insights from 23,482 respondents across 44 countries, including 330 from Thailand.

Of the Thai respondents, 209 were Gen Z (ages 18-30) and 121 were Gen Y (ages 30-42), with data collected between October and December 2024.

“Gen Z and Gen Y play a crucial role in shaping organisational growth and innovation,” said Kanthipa Cruagao Na Lumpoon, senior manager for organisational transformation at Deloitte Thailand.

“Companies that successfully cultivate an environment aligned with the values and expectations of younger employees are better positioned to attract, retain and empower talent, unlocking their full potential.”

The survey measured three factors for happiness: money, well-being and purpose.

According to the survey, 63% of local Gen Z and 64% of Gen Y respondents report living paycheque to paycheque, significantly higher than the global average of 52% for both generations.

Cost of living, economic growth and cybersecurity are the top three concerns of both generations.

Furthermore, 25% of respondents indicate they struggle to cover monthly expenses, lower than the global average of 36%, yet still reflective of persistent financial pressures.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents expressed doubts about securing a financially stable retirement, compared with 42% globally.

Thailand’s younger generations are focused on short-term financial stability, often prioritising immediate expenses over long-term financial planning, such as saving for retirement.

In addition, the younger workforce is emphasising three career aspirations: achieving financial independence, job stability and security, and continuing learning and development.

Only 12% of Thai Gen Z and 22% of Gen Y are no longer working in the industry or career path they originally intended, noted the survey.

Meanwhile, 89% of Gen Z and 81% Gen Y respondents in Thailand are already using generative AI in their work, compared with the global average of 57% for Gen Z and 56% for Gen Y.

The top three use cases among both generations are: data analysis, creative design and content generation.

Gen Y reported significantly higher adoption in specific areas, particularly software development and content creation. Moreover, 26% of Gen Z and 24% of Gen Y in Thailand indicate they have already completed GenAI training. Roughly 60% of Gen Z and 48% of Gen Y respondents said they plan to complete training within the next 12 months.

Chodok Panyavarant, senior manager of Deloitte Thailand, said young professionals in Thailand continue to emphasise pursuing postgraduate education, exceeding the global average of 31%.

Only 16% of Gen Z and 17% of Gen Y in Thailand reported they have no plans for further studies, compared with 31% of Gen Z and 32% of Gen Y globally.

The top three reasons cited for not continuing education are personal or family circumstances, financial constraints and preference for flexible learning methods.