Border clash fails to dent Cambodian trade

Trucks wait at a border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province to cross over to Cambodia. File photo

Cross-border trade between Thailand and Cambodia remains unaffected by their ongoing boundary dispute, but the private sector is urging both countries to engage in peaceful negotiations to resolve the issues.

Last week there was a skirmish between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in the Chong Bok border area in Ubon Ratchathani province, with a Cambodian soldier killed in a gunfight. Cambodia said it would file a complaint with the International Court of Justice over the border dispute.

Jiraphant Asvatanakul, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of its Border Trade and Cross-Border Strategic Committee, said goods transport and trading activities between Thailand and Cambodia are continuing as usual.

Most of the trade flows through the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province, facilitating exports to Cambodia and onward to Vietnam and China.

Despite some security tensions, he said trade remains uninterrupted.

"Traders are not concerned because they believe economic relations benefit both nations," said Mr Jiraphant.

"This dispute is not expected to result in damages because exports are crucial to economies at this time."

He said Thailand imports raw materials such as agricultural products from Cambodia, and Cambodian workers play a vital role in durian harvesting. The peak season has passed, and most produce is already in the market, so this segment was not affected.

The private sector is encouraging authorities from both nations to pursue dialogue to foster mutual interests, said Mr Jiraphant.

"We believe conflict is unlikely. Two months ago, the chamber had discussions with Cambodia's prime minister and deputy prime minister responsible for international trade. Cambodia reaffirmed its commitment to trade facilitation," he said.

Mr Jiraphant said Thailand is also backing infrastructure projects, including loans for road construction and the development of a railway from Aranyaprathet to Cambodia.

Regarding concerns over rising nationalism affecting Thai brands, he said Cambodians trust the quality of Thai products. As long as Thai companies prioritise quality, Mr Jiraphant said they should not face significant challenges in Cambodia.

He said the primary risk to border trade is the decline in purchasing power.

According to the Department of Foreign Trade, border trade with Cambodia tallied 15.3 billion baht in April, up 16.5% year-on-year. Thai exports rose 11.1% to 12.1 billion baht, while imports expanded 43.1% to 3.21 billion.

Key exports included beverages, minerals, fuels, and flavoured mineral water, while major imports consisted of vegetables, vegetable-based products, aluminium scraps, and insulated cables.

The main border checkpoints for Thai-Cambodian trade are: Aranyaprathet, which handles 7.16 billion baht in exports and 2.74 billion baht in imports; Chanthaburi, with 2.49 billion baht in exports and 296 million in imports; Khlong Yai, with 2.18 billion baht in exports and 268 million in imports; and Chong Chom, with 219 million baht in exports and 309 million in imports.