‘Four Goes’ campaign to spur Thai businesses

Federation of Thai Industries says SMEs need help adapting to new trade climate

Lighting illuminates port cranes at Bangkok Port in Klong Toey district. Shipping and marketing products overseas are the major challenges facing Thai manufacturers. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is speeding up the "Four Goes" campaign to help businesses survive and grow amid economic uncertainties, especially those caused by changes in international trade.

The campaign, launched three years ago to enhance businesses' competitiveness, must be carried out more actively to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), which represent the majority of the FTI's membership, said Adul K.laorr, vice-chairman of the FTI.

Comprising "Go Digital," "Go Innovation," Go Green," and "Go Global," the campaign is aimed at helping manufacturers better deal with business challenges.

One challenge at present is the rapid growth of Chinese online shopping platforms. Their sales of low-cost products are affecting local SMEs.

"Thai manufacturers should avoid entering a price competition but instead offer more premium-grade products to customers," Mr Adul told participants attending Wednesday's 2025 Thailand C Vision Summit, which highlights chief executives' views on a range of economic issues.

Under the Go Digital plan, the FTI is encouraging its members to not only adopt more basic digital technology but also get the hang of artificial technology, which is playing an increasing role in driving businesses, he said.

The federation wants companies to start with free or low-cost mobile applications to improve their marketing, sales and human resource management.

Businesses also need to focus more on innovation in order to improve their production as well as come up with new products.

Mr Adul exemplified an entrepreneur who applies an infant incubator to newly born pigs at his farm in order to reduce the mortality rate of piglets.

This is a way to increase the number of pigs without the need to increase expenses and wait for sows to deliver new piglets, he said.

"Some innovations are not necessarily high technology. A simple technique can be useful and applied to businesses," said Mr Adul.

Under the Go Green plan, the FTI wants to support carbon dioxide emission reduction by helping businesses calculate their carbon footprint and access carbon credit trade.

The federation is also cooperating with experts from Chulalongkorn University to boost entrepreneurs' competitiveness overseas under the Go Global plan, said Mr Adul.

"The development of manufacturers' capability to expand businesses into the international market is time consuming," he said, adding that they need to sharpen their skills by joining the right training courses.