Online talks with US in the works

Thailand and the United States are gearing up for online trade talks as they await confirmation of the final schedule, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Mr Maris met US Ambassador and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting 2025 in Paris on Tuesday (local time).

The minister emphasised the Thai government's focus on trade discussions with the US and expressed a wish to commence negotiations as soon as possible.

He also said that US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec had raised the possibility of online discussions between the nations, with Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who leads the Thai negotiation team, confirming his readiness to begin online talks immediately with either his US counterpart or Mr Greer.

The US trade representative indicated Washington is ready to engage in discussions with Thailand, while Mr Maris confirmed he will promptly coordinate the scheduling through Mr Godec to ensure the negotiations proceed without delay.

Meanwhile, Mr Pichai provided an update on US tariff negotiations, saying adjustments are continually being made to ensure mutual benefit.

Regarding the US's potential increase of steel import tariffs from 25% to 50%, he said a 50% increase globally would not be an issue for Thailand, as all countries would face similar challenges.

Separately, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, who also participated in the OECD meeting, said he has been assigned by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to coordinate and engage in negotiations with the US trade representative since late last year.

He added that during their OECD encounter, Thailand said it was ready to enter negotiations. Mr Greer, in turn, expressed confidence that both nations would soon schedule formal discussions.