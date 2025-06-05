Thaifex-Anuga rakes in B135bn

Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025 attracted 142,370 visitors during May 27-31.

Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025, Asia's leading food and beverage trade show, attracted more than 142,000 visitors, while trade value surpassed 135 billion baht, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the event generated strong interest from international trade visitors, resulting in business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises as well as startups that gained increased visibility and valuable business connections.

The event contributed to Thailand's grassroots economy by driving income generation and job creation across local communities nationwide, he said.

This momentum aligns with the government's soft power strategy that aims to elevate Thai cuisine as a global cultural and economic strength, said Mr Pichai.

This year's edition featured 3,231 exhibitors across 6,208 booths, representing 57 countries, including 1,184 Thai exhibitors and 2,047 international exhibitors. The event was held from May 27-31, welcoming 142,370 visitors, comprising 88,349 trade visitors, including 20,566 international and 67,783 domestic participants, along with 54,021 public visitors on the final day.

In terms of economic value, the event generated total trade worth 136 billion baht, comprising 135 billion during the trade days, including 272 million in immediate orders and an estimated 135 billion in projected orders within one year.

In addition, retail sales on the public day accounted for 228 million baht. Trade generated by Thai exhibitors alone totalled 99.1 billion baht.

The event was jointly organised by three partners: the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse.

Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026 is scheduled for May 26-30 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.