Shrewsbury Bangkok Proves Thai Education Can Nurture Global Talent

With over 550 top university offers, Shrewsbury’s Class of 2025 showcases Thailand’s educational excellence on the world stage.

As the world’s leading universities continue to attract talent from every corner of the globe, Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside has demonstrated that Thailand has the capacity to cultivate top-tier students who can compete with the best.

The school’s Class of 2025, comprising just 129 students, has collectively secured over 550 offers from the world’s most prestigious universities. This impressive achievement underscores Thailand’s ability to provide a world-class education that rivals top institutions overseas, reducing the necessity for parents to send their children abroad for quality schooling.

Among the highlights are seven offers from Ivy League institutions including Yale and Columbia, five from Oxford and Cambridge, and over 200 from Russell Group universities in the UK. The students also received offers from leading universities in the US, Australia, Europe, and Asia, including several offers from medical schools in Thailand, signalling the growing confidence in domestic higher education.

“Watching our students grow from their first steps into Early Years to stepping into the world’s top universities reminds us of the power of a holistic education,” said Robert Millar, Principal of Shrewsbury Bangkok Riverside.

The breadth of disciplines offered—ranging from Medicine, Engineering, and Business to Humanities and the Creative Arts—reflects the school’s emphasis on nurturing individual passions alongside academic excellence. Shrewsbury’s approach, combining a rigorous British curriculum with personalised support, has positioned its graduates as future global leaders, ready to thrive on the international stage.

Thailand’s Strength in Education

While many families traditionally seek overseas schooling to secure the best educational opportunities, Shrewsbury’s success story highlights Thailand’s evolving capacity to provide equivalent or even superior learning environments. The school’s tailored university counselling, mentorship from experienced educators, and extensive co-curricular programmes offer students a well-rounded education without needing to leave the country.

“Shrewsbury Bangkok is more than a school; it’s a launchpad for lifelong success, character development, and international citizenship,” Mrs Sonya Papps, Head of Senior School Shrewsbury Bangkok Riverside, said.

Students consistently go on to study at the world’s top 100 universities, a reflection of the school’s longstanding culture of academic ambition and success.

One such alumna is Ms Yasmin Nguyen, Class of 2018, who completed all 15 years at Shrewsbury before going on to study at Oxford University in the UK. She shared:

“The environment was the most important factor in preparing me. At Shrewsbury, there is a work and social culture that supports your determination and motivation. It made me confident enough to even apply to a university in the first place. The strong friendships you build here also equip you with skills that can be applied at university level.”

Today, this legacy of excellence continues

Oliver Radcliffe, Class of 2025, has received offers to study Law at the University of Nottingham, University of Reading, University of Sheffield, and University of York —all ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. Reflecting on his journey, he says:

“Shrewsbury helped me grow in confidence and sharpen my focus. I’m incredibly grateful for the guidance and support that helped me secure multiple offers to study Law in the UK.”

A National Asset for the Future

As Thailand continues to invest in its education sector, institutions like Shrewsbury play a crucial role in cultivating local talent. With numerous offers from the world’s top 100 universities, the country’s education ecosystem is showcasing its growing strength on the global stage.

By offering entry points from Early Years through to Sixth Form, Shrewsbury welcomes families to embark on an educational journey that prepares students for both academic success and a lifetime of leadership and innovation.

For more information about how Shrewsbury International School Bangkok is shaping the next generation of global leaders, visit: www.shrewsbury.ac.th.