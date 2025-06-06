Executives promote worker skills

Mr Sara, centre, and Ms Tipa, right, share their thoughts about how Thai companies can transform to thrive in the digital era.

Building a workforce prepared for constant change in a technology-driven organisation is vital for companies to transform their business and thrive in the new economy, say leading Thai executives.

Sara Lamsam, chief executive of Muang Thai Life Assurance (MTL), said the most important factor for digital transformation success is people.

"Future workplaces need professionals who are lifelong learners, equipped with both deep expertise and broad knowledge across multiple domains," he told a recent business seminar.

Businesses need "M-shaped" talents, meaning those equipped with multiple areas of knowledge depth and breadth to navigate an evolving world, said Mr Sara.

To meet this challenge, MTL launched a comprehensive upskilling programme for its workforce, with a focus on artificial intelligence and data literacy, communication, leadership and multi-disciplinary expertise.

"Technical knowledge alone is no longer enough," he said. "Soft skills such as leadership, creativity and emotional intelligence are just as critical."

MTL is also focused on creating a happy and inclusive workplace where different generations can collaborate effectively, said Mr Sara.

"We embrace diversity and give our employees the freedom to make decisions, which allows them to drive the organisation forward," he said.

The company continues to innovate to develop products that meet the changing needs of customers as they age.

"Our goal is to go beyond traditional insurance products and deliver happiness to our customers," said Mr Sara.

"To do this, we must understand their diverse needs and perspectives. That's why we adopted an outside-in approach, letting customer behaviour and preferences guide our product development, instead of relying solely on internal insights."

Speaking at the same event, Tipa Nawawattanasub, chief executive of YLG Bullion and Futures, shared insights about how the gold trading business is adapting to the new digital era.

The company partnered with Krungthai Bank to offer gold trading on the Pao Tang app, making it more accessible to retail investors.

Ms Tipa is the second generation of a family-owned company with four subsidiaries that offers a fully integrated, one-stop investment service in gold.

"We've expanded our regional presence and adopted online platforms to make investing in gold easier," she said. "The world changed dramatically after the pandemic. Fortunately, we had already been preparing for this shift."

Ms Tipa said global uncertainties stemmed from the US economic slowdown and trade conflicts, driving a surge in demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

The move towards online trading platforms allows customers to buy gold based on investment value rather than by weight, reflecting a major shift in how precious metals are traded.

"In every crisis lies opportunity," she said. "Those who anticipate change and act early will be the ones who thrive in the new business world."