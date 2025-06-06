Bitcoin makes headway as global asset

Crypto advocates say Bitcoin is gaining legitimacy as an asset. (Photo: Reuters)

Global demand for Bitcoin has continued to rise as international and Thai corporations begin adding the cryptocurrency to their balance sheets, strengthening its role as a long-term investment asset, say advocates.

Speaking at the 6th Bitkub Meetup 2025, hosted by Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder and group chief executive of Bitkub, highlighted Bitcoin's status as a scarce digital asset.

"Bitcoin remains investable, especially when viewed through the lens of global crypto thought leaders," he said.

The event, which brought together leading voices in crypto, finance and technology, featured in-depth discussions on Bitcoin's evolving role in the global financial system.

Speakers agreed the current price of around 3.5 million baht on Bitkub Exchange reflects increased demand amid a tightening supply cap.

Institutional adoption is accelerating as governments and global institutions ramp up their Bitcoin holdings.

MicroStrategy and BlackRock now hold more than 400,000 Bitcoin each. The US government reportedly holds 210,000 Bitcoin units and wants to reach 1 million coins, while China's holding totals 80,000.

As major players enter the space, Mr Jirayut urged retail investors to ensure they are emotionally and financially prepared, recommending the use of "cold money" (non-essential funds) and reading up about crypto before entering the market.

Natavudh Pungcharoenpong, co-founder of Six Network and PLN, said more Thai companies are starting to hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, similar to global firms such as MetaPlanet in Japan.

He said he envisions a future where Bitcoin could even be part of a country's foreign reserves.

Mr Natavudh also praised Thailand's "proactive" regulatory framework.

"Thailand's legal infrastructure for digital assets is ahead of most countries in the region. If global and regional leaders are moving, Thailand is well-positioned to follow," he said.

Dollar cost averaging (DCA) is a sound long-term investment strategy for crypto, as Bitcoin price cycles have rapid volatility, said Mr Natavudh.

"You need to ask yourself: Can you wait for the next peak? If yes, then patient use of DCA can pay off," he said.

CK Cheong, chief executive of Fastwork, said investing in Bitcoin should be based on its fundamental value, not price speculation.

"Bitcoin exists to challenge the fiat money system -- it is debt-free money, independent of any government. That's what makes it so powerful," he said.

Bitkub is organising the Bitkub Summit 2025 for Oct 25-26 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event focuses on three themes: financial literacy, digital literacy, and longevity and health tech.

The summit aims to bring together global and regional leaders in technology, investment and healthcare to explore breakthroughs that will define the next era, said Mr Jirayut.

Bitcoin continues to gain recognition as a digital reserve asset with a fixed supply, offering a hedge against inflation and technological disruption, he said.

With institutional and national adoption on the rise, Thailand's crypto landscape is maturing rapidly, setting the stage for broader integration in mainstream finance, said Mr Jirayut.