Here are the countries targeted in Trump's new travel ban

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the nationals of 12 countries from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.
When does it come into effect?
The proclamation signed by Trump comes into effect on June 9, 2025 at 11.01am.
Whom does it apply to?
The proclamation states that the full and partial travel bans apply to foreign nationals of the designated countries who:
- are outside the US on June 9, and
- do not have a valid visa on June 9
The proclamation also states: No immigrant or non-immigrant visa issued before June 9 "shall be revoked pursuant to this proclamation."
Which countries are subjected to a full travel ban?
- The following countries are subject to full bans on entry:
- Afghanistan
- Myanmar
- Chad
- Republic of the Congo
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Iran
- Libya
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Yemen
Which countries are subjected to a partial travel ban?
The following countries are subjected to the suspension of the entry of immigrants, and people on the following temporary visas: B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.
- Burundi
- Cuba
- Laos
- Sierra Leone
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Venezuela
Are there any exceptions to the travel bans?
Exceptions to the travel ban include:
- Any lawful permanent resident of the US
- Dual nationals
- Diplomats travelling on valid non-immigrant visas
- Athletes or members of an athletic team and immediate relatives, travelling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event
- Immediate family immigrant visas
- Adoptions
- Afghan Special Immigrant Visas
- Special Immigrant Visas for US government employees
- Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran
What other countries could face US travel restrictions?
Reuters reported in March that the Trump administration had a list of 41 countries that it was considering for travel restrictions. Seventeen of the countries targeted by Trump on Wednesday were on the list in March - Burundi and Togo were not.
Countries on the March list that were not targeted on Wednesday are:
- North Korea
- Syria
- South Sudan
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Belarus
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Dominica
- Gambia
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Pakistan
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Sao Tome and Principe
- East Timor
- Vanuatu