Here are the countries targeted in Trump's new travel ban

Listen to this article

An Afghan citizen and her daughter, who are in the process for resettlement in the United States, pose during an interview with Reuters on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on Jan 22, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the nationals of 12 countries from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

When does it come into effect?

The proclamation signed by Trump comes into effect on June 9, 2025 at 11.01am.

Whom does it apply to?

The proclamation states that the full and partial travel bans apply to foreign nationals of the designated countries who:

are outside the US on June 9, and

do not have a valid visa on June 9

The proclamation also states: No immigrant or non-immigrant visa issued before June 9 "shall be revoked pursuant to this proclamation."

Which countries are subjected to a full travel ban?

The following countries are subject to full bans on entry:

Afghanistan

Myanmar

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Which countries are subjected to a partial travel ban?

The following countries are subjected to the suspension of the entry of immigrants, and people on the following temporary visas: B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Are there any exceptions to the travel bans?

Exceptions to the travel ban include:

Any lawful permanent resident of the US

Dual nationals

Diplomats travelling on valid non-immigrant visas

Athletes or members of an athletic team and immediate relatives, travelling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event

Immediate family immigrant visas

Adoptions

Afghan Special Immigrant Visas

Special Immigrant Visas for US government employees

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

What other countries could face US travel restrictions?

Reuters reported in March that the Trump administration had a list of 41 countries that it was considering for travel restrictions. Seventeen of the countries targeted by Trump on Wednesday were on the list in March - Burundi and Togo were not.

Countries on the March list that were not targeted on Wednesday are: