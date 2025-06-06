Chiang Mai to rent out land near airport for developers

A plot of land near Chiang Mai airport is available for investors to do business. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) will allocate a plot of land near the northern airport for commercial use as part of its new strategy to boost revenue from non-aviation businesses.

Chiang Mai airport general manager Ronnakorn Chalermsanyakorn said on Friday the airport in Muang district has set aside 19 rai of land on three plots it owns on the road to Hang Dong for investors.

The plots were prime for businesses as their locations are near the airport, he added.

AoT organised a road show for developers to inspect the plots on Thursday.

The land development at Chiang Mai is among vacant plots near six airports that AoT will lease to businesses as the airport agency aims to generate additional income to that from its core operations directly related to the aviation sector.