Comments sought for principles of AI draft

New law aims for a balance between innovation and public safety

The draft of principles seeks to strike a balance between safeguarding public rights and fostering sustainable innovation, according to ETDA.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has launched a public consultation for the draft of the country's first principles for artificial intelligence (AI) legislation.

The initiative aims to establish governance for high-risk AI applications, promoting ethical standards, rights protection and accountability.

The draft of principles seeks to strike a balance between safeguarding public rights and fostering sustainable innovation, noted the agency.

People are invited to submit feedback to the designated online channel until June 9, at http://bit.ly/4kBjBTU.

Wisit Wisitsora-at, permanent digital economy and society secretary, said AI is a key driver of national competitiveness and digital economic growth.

He highlighted the importance of AI readiness and adoption in transforming Thailand from a technology follower to a leader in AI-enhanced services and quality of life.

Thailand's AI governance strategy is expected to be a focal point during the 3rd Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, hosted in Bangkok this month, projected to shape regional and global cooperation on AI ethics.

Mr Wisit said the country set clear goals to develop an AI workforce and prioritised the development of digital infrastructure, including data sharing systems and digital sovereignty frameworks.

Sak Segkhoonthod, senior advisor at ETDA, said the current AI regulations in Thailand are merely guidelines, but AI is evolving at a rapid pace, requiring stricter governance.

ETDA studied international AI best practices and talked with related parties to draft the principles for AI legislation. The draft proposes principles for the legislation, guidelines for risk governance in terms of high-risk AI applications, and the roles of agencies.

Mr Sak said the law is not only a legal tool, but also aims to strike a balance between AI innovation for social benefits and safety as well as human rights in the digital age.