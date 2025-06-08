Govt eyes cassava and rice push in China

A stockpile of rice in storage. (File photo: Ministry of Commerce)

The government is intensifying efforts to expand agricultural exports to China, with cassava and rice identified as key priorities, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Saturday.

Building on robust bilateral trade growth and rising Chinese demand for Thai products, such as rice, cassava, and durian, the Ministry of Commerce is pushing to make further inroads into the Chinese market.

Speaking at a farewell event for the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang in Bangkok on Friday, Mr Pichai reaffirmed the government's commitment to deepening trade ties with China.

He expressed appreciation for the ambassador's cooperation during his tenure, especially in easing market access for Thai agricultural products.

Thailand's cassava exports to China, for instance, have exceeded expectations after a trade agreement was signed between the countries, Mr Pichai said.

He noted cassava's growing popularity in China and emphasised the government's plans to capitalise on this momentum through export promotion.

Thai rice exports have also seen impressive growth. Between January and April 2025, Thailand exported 202,889 tonnes of rice to China -- a 77.7% increase year-on-year. The export value reached 3.57 billion baht, up 31.3%.

Ambassador Han, meanwhile, expressed strong support for trade collaboration, particularly efforts to open the Chinese market to live cattle from Thailand.

He also predicted increased Chinese investment in Thailand and pledged to encourage more Chinese nationals to visit.