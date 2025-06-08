The silent crisis in the C-suite: even the bosses are ‘quiet quitting’

Overcoming leadership fatigue means accepting that it’s okay to be human

We talk a lot about employee burnout. About Gen Z quietly quitting. About disengagement in the workplace. But here’s the uncomfortable truth no one’s saying out loud: it’s not just the team that’s checking out — it’s the leaders.

Yes, even the most seasoned executives are running on empty. They show up to meetings, nod through updates, talk about transformation — but behind the scenes, many are exhausted, uninspired and dangerously close to quitting in place.

And the scariest part? They don’t even realise it. Welcome to the age of leadership fatigue.

From Boardroom Warrior to Burnt-Out Human

Over the past five years, leaders have carried crisis after crisis — pandemic, economic downturns, war, digital disruption, climate mandates, AI revolutions. They’ve had to reinvent themselves on repeat. But there’s been no real pause. No space to reset. No time to breathe.

What happens when the weight becomes too much? Leaders stop leading. Not officially — but emotionally. They lose their spark, their curiosity, their drive. And they start coasting.

They still show up. But they stop speaking up.

They still smile. But they stop inspiring.

They still deliver. But they stop dreaming.

This is the new face of quiet quitting. And it’s happening at the top.

Why No One Notices (Or Dares to Say Anything)

Leadership burnout is invisible. Unlike an employee who suddenly turns off their camera or misses a deadline, an executive knows how to hide it. They know how to perform. To keep the machine running. But inside, they’re drained.

The higher you climb, the lonelier it gets. And the more pressure there is to pretend. After all, who wants to be the CEO who says, “I’m not okay”? Vulnerability may be trending on LinkedIn, but in real boardrooms, it still feels risky.

So leaders tough it out. Until they can’t.

What’s the Cost? Everything.

When leaders disconnect, cultures crack.

When vision dims, people lose direction.

When the top is tired, the middle disengages — and the bottom collapses.

The organisation doesn’t fall apart overnight. It just slowly loses soul. Performance plateaus. Innovation dries up. And suddenly, you’re in a quiet crisis with no name.

Reigniting the Flame: It’s Not About More Strategy

The solution isn’t another offsite meeting or a better dashboard. It’s a leadership reset — from human to human.

Here’s where we start:

1. Stop glamourising nonstop leadership. Rest is not weakness. Reflection is not a luxury. We must create space for senior leaders to pause and reconnect — with purpose, not just performance.

2. Ditch the “hero” mindset. Today’s challenges require co-leadership, shared ownership and community — not one exhausted person carrying it all.

3. Talk about it. Make leadership fatigue a real conversation. Not behind closed doors. Out loud. On the record. Normalise what’s real.

4. Rebuild leadership around meaning. Goals and KPIs matter — but they won’t keep a leader inspired for 30 years. Meaning will. Purpose is the fuel that never burns out.

Final Thought: Leaders Need Saving Too

If we want vibrant, bold, future-ready organisations, we need leaders who are alive — emotionally, mentally and spiritually. Not just present.

So the next time you see a leader who looks “fine”, ask again. Because in this new world, the quietest quitters often wear the nicest suits.

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile