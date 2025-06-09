AIS launches initiative to support small Thai firms

Representatives of AIS and partners introduce the "AIS Infinite SMEs" programme.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has partnered with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) for a tailored programme dubbed "AIS Infinite SMEs" to enhance the operations of local small and medium-sized enterprises via knowledge and smart solutions.

More than 99% of Thai businesses are SMEs, which form the backbone of the economy, said AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong.

SMEs contribute more than 35% of the country's GDP and employ 70% of Thai workers, he said.

"Strengthening their capabilities and raising their operational standards is essential to ensure their long-term adaptability and sustainable growth," said Mr Somchai.

The company aims to initially support at least 200 SMEs in the programme by the end of this year, he said.

AIS laid the foundations 15 years ago when digital was still a new concept in Thailand, said Mr Somchai.

Through "AIS The StartUp", Thailand's first national-level startup initiative, it sparked a movement that continues to energise the startup ecosystem today, he said.

AIS is proud of its support of more than 100 startups bringing their products and services to market, empowering entrepreneurs to develop and expand their businesses into new sectors that align with global trends, said Mr Somchai.

Aligned with the company's vision "AI for Sustainable Nation", which aims to harness the power of intelligent networks and artificial intelligence (AI), the AIS Infinite SMEs programme is a new mission dedicated to unlocking growth opportunities and raising Thai SMEs to global standards via the "3S" strategy, noted the company.

The first S is skill, meant to equip SMEs with the appropriate digital skills to ensure stable growth.

The second is a system to strengthen their back-end infrastructure, aiming to meet international standards and support long-term scalability.

The last S stands for soar, referring to expanding opportunities through strong, certified systems, such as ISO standards, that enhance SME credibility among partners and investors, enabling small firms to access new growth channels.

The programme is a collaborative effort with partners from the public and private sectors, financial institutions and industry experts, including the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the MAI Listed Company Association, and the Association of Family Business Entrepreneurs.

AIS plans to spend 100 million baht to fund the programme during the initial stages.

Apichit Prasoprat, vice-chairman of the FTI, said Thailand's economic structure faces challenges on multiple fronts, both domestically and internationally, such as US tariffs, rapid technological advancement, and the intensifying environmental crisis, all of which directly impact production systems and shift consumer behaviour.

These factors have given rise to new business trends, particularly the environmental, social and governance framework, which has become a critical competitive factor on the global stage, he said.

The FTI partnered with AIS to support and develop SMEs through encouraging international standard certifications and establishing the Small & Medium Industrial Institute to push industrial SMEs towards stronger growth.

Mr Apichit said the FTI is committed to advancing Thai businesses through the "4 Go" strategies: Go Digital & AI, Go Innovation, Go Global, and Go Green.

He said the federation is also advocating for the production of goods and services under the "Made in Thailand" initiative, encouraging Thais to buy and trust in Thai-made products, while enhancing their value and strengthening the competitiveness of local businesses both domestically and internationally.