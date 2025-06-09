Amadeus still optimistic regarding travel prospects

Amadeus logo

Amadeus, a travel technology company and global distribution system provider, remains bullish on tourism in Thailand and Asia-Pacific, despite the trade war and tariff spats.

Edward Wright, regional vice-president for hospitality in Asia at Amadeus, said hospitality is a resilient industry that has always bounced back from uncertain events over the past 20 years, while Thailand is a destination with strong travel demand.

Amadeus reported while some hotels in Bangkok posted a slight year-on-year decline in occupancy rates over the past several months, their average rates have consistently increased.

Mr Wright said Bangkok offers a wide range of hotels from mid-scale to upper luxury, which helps to drive up room rates.

The company collects data from 60% of global air passenger traffic as well as 6 million hotel rooms worldwide, including 50,000 rooms in Thailand.

Katie Moro, vice-president of data partnerships at Amadeus, said air passenger traffic to Bangkok between May 2024 and April 2025 rose by 13% year-on-year, showing strong demand for the city.

During the same period, the Chinese market ranked first in terms of searches for Bangkok, yet fifth for those visiting Bangkok during that period.

Domestic tourists were the biggest group of visitors to Bangkok, followed by South Koreans, who ranked eighth in terms of search rates, and the Indian market, which ranked third for searches.

The company's data also recorded stronger intent to travel to Bangkok from long-haul markets, such as the US and UK.

More than half of airline bookings were made more than 60 days in advance, which allowed hotels to optimise their rates and promotions, she said.

Inbound arrivals were mostly aged 36 to 65 and affluent, according to Amadeus.

The majority of guests still used hotels' direct booking channels, followed by online travel agents.

Bangkok and Phuket added international flights, including from China, Italy and Australia, thanks to demand from both leisure and business travellers.

Mr Wright said more local operators are interested in investing in technology to help them compete in the tourism industry.

The company's hotel clients in Thailand include Hop Inn, B2 Hotel, Erawan Group and Sukhothai Hotels.

Last year Amadeus invested more than €1.3 billion (around 48.4 billion baht) in R&D.

The company records more than 470 million bookings a year through its global air distribution system.