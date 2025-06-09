Sepo sells shares in 16 companies

The State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) has sold shares in more than a dozen companies to restructure its investment portfolio and increase asset values.

According to Tibordee Wattanakul, director-general of Sepo, the office sold shares in 16 companies previously held by the Finance Ministry.

The proceeds from these sales of more than 2 billion baht were used to purchase shares that are expected to yield positive returns and pay solid dividends, he said.

"When we sell shares that are no longer necessary to hold, we use the proceeds to manage and reinvest in other stocks that are expected to generate higher returns and that align with government policy," said Mr Tibordee.

The share sales align with the ministry's policy to rebalance its equity portfolio, both listed and unlisted, to enhance the value of its holdings.

The Finance Ministry holds shares in 115 entities, of which 33 are listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, excluding 16 large state enterprises such as Airports of Thailand and PTT Plc, which are strategic holdings that will not be sold because they are related to national security and strategic interests, he said.

Regarding the strategy for selling the securities, the key factors are pricing and timing, said Mr Tibordee. The ministry may also collaborate with other shareholders for joint sales, increasing the volume of shares offered, such as selling 10-15% in total, which could result in better pricing.

"If a share is underperforming or has a low return, the ministry will fully divest from it," he said.