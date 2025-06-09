Green tech startups touted on world stage

Ms Krithpaka says the NIA wants to produce one to two new homegrown unicorns within three years, focusing on startups in the food tech and green tech sectors.

Thailand is promoting green tech and climate tech startups on the international stage to capitalise on the accelerating sustainability movement.

According to forecasts by Research and Markets, a data research store, the green technology and sustainability market is set to grow from US$25.5 billion in 2025 to $73.9 billion by 2030.

Growth will be fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven carbon tracking and blockchain-based sustainability reporting, noted the site.

According to the National Innovation Agency (NIA), the environmental tech sector is expected to grow by an average of 25% a year over the next decade.

This outlook underscores a unique opportunity for Thailand to cultivate and launch a new generation of climate/green tech startups, potentially propelling them to unicorn status, said Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director of the NIA.

She said the global sustainability movement is gaining momentum.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and industrial sectors worldwide are rapidly integrating technology to drive sustainable innovation, said Ms Krithpaka.

As a result, startups that develop solutions for environmental preservation and climate change mitigation are attracting increasing attention from both consumers and investors, domestically and abroad, she said.

The NIA is committed to providing comprehensive support, including funding, opportunities and knowledge development, to empower Thai startups to grow and prepare for international expansion, said Ms Krithpaka.

UNICORNS DO EXIST

The state agency is accelerating startup development in the fields of environmental technology and sustainability, with the ambition of nurturing more Thai unicorns in the coming years.

The NIA's Unicorn Factory Thailand project aims to enhance the capabilities of promising startups and unlock new opportunities to propel them onto the global stage.

The programme features workshops for startups in the Series A stage and beyond, covering vital areas such as building sustainable businesses, expanding investor and partner networks, strategies for international market entry, and gaining opportunities to pitch at leading global technology and innovation showcases.

She said this year four promising Thai startups were selected to showcase their innovations at Web Summit Qatar 2025, which was held in Doha in February.

The selected startups comprised: Altotech.AI, a developer of intelligent energy management systems; Ion Energy Corporation, a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions in Thailand; Vekin (Thailand), creator of an AI carbon auditor tool; and MUI Robotics Co Ltd, a developer of intelligent robotics and automation systems for applications in industry.

SENSORY AI

Wandee Wattanakrit, chief executive of MUI Robotics, said the company focuses on R&D for artificial sense technology, driving advancements in sensory AI for various industries such as food and beverage, agriculture and the environment.

The principle mimics the human sense of smell to identify, differentiate and analyse sources of odours and pollutants.

This Internet of Things (IoT) platform serves as a fundamental infrastructure for industrial facilities, hospitals, schools and animal farms, she said.

Sensory AI enables environmental monitoring by through real-time data collection and analysis, integrating AI with sensor technologies to track air and water quality, detect pollutants, and assess ecological changes.

For example, AI-driven sensor systems can monitor hazardous substances in the environment, helping to protect ecosystems and human health.

AI enhances environmental monitoring by improving air and water quality assessments, climate impact forecasting, and biodiversity tracking, said Ms Wandee.

She said the company has several hundred customers such as Betagro and Charoen Pokphand that use the technology in their food supply chain.

"We believe the sensory AI platform will become a vital infrastructure for the food industry, enhancing quality control and decision-making across the entire supply chain, from sourcing to distribution," said Ms Wandee.

With real-time AI-driven analysis, the platform enables food businesses to assess freshness, quality and contamination instantly, promoting sustainability at every stage of the supply chain, she said.

The company is raising funds in a pre-Series A round.

"We've expanded to overseas markets by seeking partners in Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and Switzerland," said Ms Wandee.

She said the company's technology helps the country save significant costs from importing equipment.

Phattananat Wongwan, chief growth officer of MUI Robotics, said the firm's technologies have been widely adopted in Thai industries, thanks to their ability to address environmental concerns in production processes.

With the NIA's support, MUI Robotics accelerated its growth and extended its reach to international markets, he said.

The opportunity to meet with investors at Web Summit Qatar 2025 raised the profile of Thai innovation and helped gain recognition from overseas investors, said Mr Phattananat.

"Our technologies go beyond solving local environmental challenges -- they're applicable to industrial problems on a global scale," he said.

Mr Phattananat said government support is key to enable more startups to emerge and thrive.

"If the government continues to champion and invest in the startup ecosystem, especially in the climate tech and green tech sectors, Thai startups will be well-positioned for sustainable growth on the global stage," he said.

Ms Krithpaka say the NIA is committed to providing comprehensive support to Thai startups.

Deeptech sustainability

Ekasit Phermphoonphipha, chief technology officer at Vekin (Thailand), said the company is a deeptech sustainability innovator that combines AI, big data and blockchain technology for an AI carbon auditor system.

The company's AI carbon auditor digitally measures, reports and verifies carbon accounting by collecting, analysing and validating emissions data with high precision, according to Vekin.

The auditor received the Geneva Invention Award 2023 and has been patented in more than 30 countries.

By seamlessly integrating machine learning, IoT data streams, and rigorous analytics, the product allows organisations to reduce emissions and comply with evolving regulations, said Mr Ekasit.

"Our products help customers lower costs compared with manual carbon emissions reporting and traditional consulting or auditing services, while strategically planning their path towards achieving net zero," he said.

The company's main customers are listed firms that need to comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) guidelines, said Mr Ekasit.

Potential customers include exporters that have to comply with the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Vekin is also seeking partners in Europe for expansion there, he said.

ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Pamekitti Puktalae, head of technical products at AltoTech Global Co Ltd, said many industries strive to be leaders in sustainability.

He said this demand creates opportunities for startups developing environmental solutions, such as creating carbon-neutral spaces or providing ESG support tools, to step in and add real value.

"NIA's support enabled AltoTech, which integrates AI and IoT to address sustainability challenges, to showcase our capabilities at Web Summit Qatar 2025, opening a crucial gateway for Thai startups on the global stage," said Mr Pamekitti.

Participating in this event allowed the company to engage with global stakeholders and gain insights into international market demands, while also helping to fine-tune our solutions based on the diverse expectations, and accelerate our global expansion, he said.

Ms Krithpaka said the NIA aims to produce one to two new homegrown unicorns within three years, focusing on startups in the food tech and green tech sectors.