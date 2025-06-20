TCP Group Advances Sustainable Water Management Under AWS Standard

T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd., (Prachin Buri Plant)

T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd., a member of TCP Group, the producer and distributor of beverages including Krating Daeng (Red Bull), Ready, Som Plus, Sponsor, Mansome, Hi!, Puriku and Sunsnack, operates under the purpose "Energizing a Better World for All." The Group strives for sustainable business growth while minimizing environmental impacts and creating positive value for communities and society. As a leader in the beverage industry, the company has made "sustainable water management" one of the company's core strategies. The Company aims to achieve certification in compliance with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and is committed to achieving the goal of becoming "Net Water Positive" by 2030 by returning more water to communities than it uses in production.

Since 2019, T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd., has recognized the importance of water stewardship in collaboration with communities and relevant stakeholders. The company has built strong collaborative networks for water stewardship by working with communities, government agencies including the Utokapat Foundation under Royal Patronage of H.M. the King, the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII), the Groundwater Resources Institute at Khon Kaen University, World Wildlife Fund Thailand (WWF Thailand); and private sector organizations through the " TCP Embracing Thailand's River Basin" project. Over the past 7 years, this initiative has replenished more than 18 million cubic meters of water to communities and the environment.

Dredging of canals and management of water hyacinths in Prachin buri Province. Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) through ponds in Prachin buri Province.

This year, the Company continues to advance sustainable water stewardship, focusing on efficient site water management coupled with the promotion of effective catchment-level water governance. The Company adheres to the AWS Standard framework to ensure that all planning and operations are based on a thorough understanding of shared water challenges, risks, and opportunities among all stakeholders within the catchment. This approach aligns with the five outcomes of the AWS Standard: good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality status, important water-related areas, and safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for all. The Company is committed to achieving AWS certification in the near future.