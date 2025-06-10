New B200m data system to bolster fight against online fraud

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong (photo: Government House)

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) will develop a centralised data management system for the Anti Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) to enhance its operations.

According to DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, the centralised system will be driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The system is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2026 with a budget of 200 million baht. The budget allocation is expected to take place this month.

Mr Prasert said that thanks to the AOC, Thailand's ecosystem for preventing online fraud has been considerably improved.

The country also introduced an amended version of the emergency decree on measures to prevent technology crime in April.

The core of the law requires banks and telecom operators to share responsibility when it comes to the damage faced by a customer caused by tech crime if banks and telecom operators fail to comply with the law.

"Damage caused by scams and call centre gangs have declined month by month due to improvements in the prevention ecosystem," Mr Prasert said.

Mr Prasert said the government is in the process of upgrading the AOC to become a new department, in line with its expanded accountability as required by the amended emergency decree.

The AOC's existing data links with related agencies creates an information exchange to prevent mule accounts, as well as handling scams and call centre gangs. However, the planned centralised data management system would directly boost the AOC's efficiency in managing such data on a real-time basis, said Mr Prasert.

In a separate matter, Mr Prasert declined to elaborate on local newspaper reports that he is expected to be made interior minister.

"No matter who will become the DES minister, the planned development of the centralised data management system has to be moved ahead," Mr Prasert said.

In a separate development, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) held the Global ISO Conference 2025 on Monday in collaboration with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The event aims to build confidence in digital infrastructure development and elevate Thai digital standards to international levels.

One of the key approaches is the development of depa's "Thailand Digital Catalog" mechanism, which aims to elevate the standards of Thai entrepreneurs and verify the qualifications and certify the standards of their digital products and services.

"The Global ISO Conference 2025 is a significant platform bringing together experts on software and system engineering standards from around the world to exchange knowledge, experiences, visions and spark new tangible ideas to genuinely elevate global software standards for a secure and sustainable digital future for all," Mr Prasert said.

Depa has helped more than 520 Thai entrepreneurs to elevate their standards by obtaining ISO/IEC 29110 certification, and has pushed for over 700 digital products to be registered in the Thailand Digital Catalog.

Additionally, depa has designed the Digital Skill Roadmap for Thais to upskill, reskill, and add new skills in the field of digital technology.