B2bn deal to air Thai football

Listen to this article

From left: Mr Somchai, Mr Sarath, Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam, and Mr Soraj at an event held to announce the partnership.

Gulf Development Plc, in partnership with Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS) and Jasmine International Plc (JAS), has announced a tie-up with the Football Association of Thailand to promote the country's major football leagues.

The alliance has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the Thai League for four consecutive seasons, from 2025/26 to 2028/29, with an option to extend the right for an additional two seasons.

The total value of the four-year broadcasting deal is 2 billion baht, of which 1.4 billion baht is for the broadcast rights.

The deal marks the first time all levels of the national football leagues will be broadcast live, comprising Thai League 1, Thai League 2, Thai League 3, FA Cup, League Cup, U-21 Youth League, and Women's League 1 and 2.

Audiences can watch via the AIS Play digital platform, available on mobile and high-speed fixed broadband internet through AIS's nationwide network, as well as on TV channel MONO29, said AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong.

"We recognise the tremendous potential within Thai football, from the dedication of clubs and players to the powerful support from fans across the country. These are the driving forces behind our commitment to bringing Thai League football into the hands of the people," he said.

As a leader in digital technology, AIS is ready to leverage the strength of digital infrastructure to deliver the excitement of live football from the pitch to the screen, said Mr Somchai.

"For the first time in history, Thai audiences will have access to all Thai League matches via AIS Play, backed by a smart network and high-quality fixed broadband internet," he said.

With AIS's high-definition live broadcasting technology, the company believes this collaboration will not only enhance the fan experience but also play a crucial role in driving the economy and ensuring sustainable growth for Thailand's sports industry, he added.

Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive of Gulf, said the company has supported football for more than a decade.

JAS chief executive Soraj Asavaprapha added that the company wants to promote both international sports content and local matches in order to strengthen the domestic football sector.

JAS is the official broadcaster of England's Premier League and FA Cup across Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, covering live broadcasts, reruns and highlights for six seasons from 2025/26 to 2030/31, with the 2025/26 season starting on Aug 16 this year. JAS recently signed a memorandum of understanding with AIS, forming a strategic partnership to bring Premier League content directly to Thai football fans and AIS customers in the near future.