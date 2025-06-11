Sacit aims to nuture new cohorts of creators

Listen to this article

A selection of craft items on display at Crafts Bangkok 2025, scheduled for Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from June 18-22.

The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (public organisation) or Sacit is promoting Thai crafts on the global stage by nurturing young creators and looking to expand export markets.

Anucha Thirakanont, chief executive of Sacit, said the institute plans to increase both domestic and international opportunities, leveraging Thailand's talented artisans, designers, students, and underprivileged groups with remarkable potential.

He said Sacit is now in its second year of promoting the "New Young Craft" initiative, which aims to attract young talents to the crafts industry, enhance their ability to develop Thai arts and crafts, while preserving the charm of Thai heritage and adapting it to global trends.

"Thai arts and crafts have vast potential in designs and productions, which potentially cater to the evolving consumer behaviours," Mr Anucha said.

He said Thai crafts are increasingly gaining interest among younger generations and international customers.

Products that combine unique designs, innovation, and cultural narratives alongside environmentally conscious and trendy crafts are gaining popularity, said Mr Anucha.

Last year, the value of Thailand's craft exports reached 99 billion baht, largely contributed by silver and gold jewellery.

This year, the institute is focusing on the domestic market and will explore opportunities in overseas markets next year, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Sacit is set to host Crafts Bangkok 2025 under the theme "Weaving Past to the Future" from June 18-22 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The event features more than 300 booths in three zones: the "Meet the Masters" zone showcases the heritage and evolution of traditional craftsmanship; "Be Conscious" highlights sustainable, innovative crafts that reflect limitless creativity; while the "Trendy Look" zone focuses on contemporary crafts that bridge generations, blending traditional charm with modern innovation.

The event is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors and generate more than 80 billion baht in sales.