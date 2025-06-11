Bumrungrad denies inaccurate report

Listen to this article

An aerial view of the Bumrungrad International Hospital building.

Bumrungrad International Hospital has denied a Thai-language media report titled “Bumrungrad in Trouble! Oil Tycoons Disappear” because the article contains factual inaccuracies and omits crucial context that misrepresents both Bumrungrad’s position and Thailand’s healthcare landscape.

The article’s claim regarding declining Middle Eastern patient revenue lacks critical context. Contrary to the implied downturn, the hospital’s 2024 net revenue from Middle Eastern patients grew 45% compared to pre-pandemic (2019) levels, demonstrating the resilience of our subspecialty care model and the desire of patients to seek care with the hospital, said Napas Paorohitya, chief marketing officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Notably, revenue from Qatar alone surged 558% in the same period—a testament to enduring trust from the region, she said

The article claimed that the hospital lost more than 1.3 billion baht in income over the past nine months of 2024. This is also incorrect.

In reality, according to Ms Napas, the loss of Middle Eastern revenue—including Kuwait — amounted to 551 million baht during that period, primarily due to domestic policy reforms in Kuwait, not service or quality.

“The completely uninformed and naïve comment lacks an understanding of the difference between revenue and income,” she said.

Moreover, this impact was fully offset by growth from other Middle Eastern and international markets, as reflected in the hospital’s year-over-year EPS.

Furthermore, contrary to the article’s assertion of “zero” Kuwaiti patients, approximately 30% have returned to receive care at Bumrungrad in 2024, contributing 416 million baht in revenue. Patients from Qatar and the UAE also continue to seek treatment at Bumrungrad, particularly for complex and specialized care.

The article also overlooks the hospital’s diversified patient base, which spans over 190 nationalities.

“We continue to see strong demand from Thai and expatriate patients, as well as from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar and other international markets,” said Ms Napas.

In 2024, revenue from Thai patients grew by 46% and from expatriates by 56%, compared to 2019. This growth is particularly notable in high-acuity specialties, wellness, and preventive care — areas that require advanced expertise and intelligence, where Bumrungrad continues to lead.

The hospital also wants to clarify that it is inappropriate to discuss Q2 2025 revenue figures at this stage, as premature release could mislead investors and violate compliance rules.

“What we can say is that we continue to focus on doing our best for patients — and that commitment drives our consistent growth across key markets,” said Ms Napas.

PRICING VS VALUE PROPOSITION

The article’s comparison of basic health check-up packages is factually incorrect. The hospital’s entry-level package starts at 7,000 baht, not 16,100 THB as stated, she said.

This discrepancy calls into question the accuracy of the article’s analysis, particularly when check-up packages differ substantially across hospitals in scope and design.

In fact, check-up prices across hospitals cannot be directly compared, as each institution designs packages based on its clinical capabilities, technologies, and patient focus. Even similarly named packages—such as basic, regular, or comprehensive — differ significantly in diagnostic scope, tools used, and medical expertise.

For example, Bumrungrad includes in some packages advanced modalities like AI-powered photon-counting CT, a cutting-edge technology that delivers higher resolution with lower radiation exposure. This allows for earlier and more accurate detection of potential health issues—underscoring our commitment to precision and proactive care.

More importantly, drawing conclusions based solely on basic check-up package prices—then labeling Bumrungrad as significantly more expensive—overlooks the depth, quality, and complexity of care the hospital provides across other dimensions.

According to Ms Napas, hospitals differentiate themselves through unique value propositions, clinical capabilities, and specialized expertise. While the article focuses on price as the main reason for patient migration, it fails to consider the broader value that draws discerning patients: advanced medical expertise, a strong track record in complex and critical care, proven outcomes, and highly personalized services.

These elements create a higher perceived value for many patients. While some may prioritize affordability, others — including the majority of our Middle Eastern patients — choose Bumrungrad for the value, excellence, and strong commitment to care.

In continuously improving these standards, Bumrungrad benchmarks itself against the world’s leading healthcare institutions—and frequently exceeds international benchmarks for clinical quality and outcomes.

The article’s generalizations about “affluent Middle Eastern patients” also overlook the diversity of medical needs, cultural preferences, and expectations that shape their healthcare decisions, said Ms Napas.