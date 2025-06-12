Durian deals aplenty at festival of fruit

Listen to this article

Consumers examine durian on sale at a fruit festival held at Yes Bang Phli market in Samut Prakan.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) and the Thai Fresh Market Association jointly organised the "Thai Fruits Festival 2025 by DIT" to distribute quality durian and promote domestic consumption, with the aim of supporting local fruit prices.

Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the DIT, said the department collaborated with Yes Bang Phli market in Samut Prakan to increase fruit consumption as part of the Thai Fruits Festival 2025 by DIT campaign.

He said during the peak harvest period in the eastern region, fruit prices remained stable.

To maintain the prices, the department is focusing on encouraging domestic consumption alongside export promotion carried out by the Commerce Ministry.

According to the DIT, about 96% of durian in the eastern region or 840,000 tonnes have been harvested. Of this amount, 70-75% is for export and the remainder for domestic consumption.

Meanwhile, 210,000 tonnes of mangosteen in the eastern area has been harvested, accounting for 80-85% of total production in the area. Around 95% of this harvest is bound for export.

During the festival, select high-quality durian, some of which may be smaller in certain size categories, are offered at various price ranges for the public.

For example, the "golden minute" promotion sells durian for just 99 baht each, along with special prices of 99 baht, 139 baht and 199 baht per kilogramme, allowing people to choose according to their preferences.

The events are organised across 13 fresh markets in Bangkok and suburban areas throughout the fruit harvest season.

Mr Goranij said this campaign aims to distribute more than 50 tonnes of fruit daily through these markets.

This effort not only helps absorb produce from cultivation areas, which contributes to stable fruit prices, but also provides consumers with access to quality Thai fruit at fair prices, he said.

The DIT is hosting the fruit festival at 13 markets until August.

One festival is scheduled for Siam Square from June 19-22, featuring premium fruit from renowned farms across the country.