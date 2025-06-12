Border standoff hits stocks

Listen to this article

The border confrontation between Thailand and Cambodia has caused investor jitters across regional bourses, with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index dropping by 4.8% since May 15.

Border issues affected cross-border commerce between the two countries and dented confidence in sectors exposed to Cambodia, including beverages, food, cinemas and hospitality, said Krungsri Capital Securities (KCS).

Companies such as Carabao Group (CBG), which derives 10% of sales from Cambodia, and Osotspa (OSP), with 7% of sales from Cambodia, saw sentiment dip.

While CBG has contingency plans to ship products via sea routes if border closures persist, analysts warn that further escalation could lead to more pronounced impacts.

Hospitals were less affected as Cambodian patients contribute less than 5% of revenue for most Thai hospitals.

Medical tourism from Cambodia is largely conducted by air, and exemptions for cross-border patients remain in place, mitigating the risk of severe disruption.

Cinemas and food exports also recorded minimal impacts. Major Cineplex Group (MAJOR), which operates six cinemas in Cambodia, earns 3.8% of its revenue from the country.

Meat exporters operating in Cambodia include Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), Thaifoods Group (TFG) and GFPT.

Analysis of data from five previous Thai-Cambodian military clashes showed the SET index dropped by an average of 2.8% one month after each incident, but rebounded by 6.3% over three months and 11.3% over six months, showing the impact is short-lived, noted KCS.

With tensions easing following Cambodia's troop withdrawal, markets may regain their footing. Still, analysts caution the situation remains delicate and renewed clashes could reignite investor concerns, said the brokerage.

Most Thai-listed companies have minor exposure to Cambodia and the historical resilience of markets to geopolitical shocks suggest the impact may remain contained unless the situation deteriorates significantly, noted KCS.

Cambodia's investment sentiment was also rattled by the border tensions, which emerged late last month.

Tris Rating expects Cambodian GDP to grow by 5.8% this year and 5.9% in 2026, significantly below the pre-Covid average of 8% during 2015-2019.

Cambodia's economic growth faces increasing headwinds as sluggish domestic consumption, a real estate supply glut, and pressures from US tariffs weigh on the country's recovery, noted Tris.

Despite an uptick in services exports, domestic consumption has weakened, indicated by a slowdown in credit growth, while government spending remains constrained by limited fiscal space, said the ratings firm.

Adding to these economic challenges are rising trade concerns, as proposed US tariffs could hit Cambodia's export sector hard, given that the US accounted for 37% of the country's total exports in 2024, warned Tris.

Meanwhile, cheap exports from China, diverted from the US market due to high tariffs, could flood Southeast Asian markets, further threatening Cambodia's trade position.

The current account balance is projected to narrow from 0.8% of GDP in 2025 to a deficit of 0.8% in 2026, said the ratings firm.

However, strong foreign direct investment and improved financial account performance are expected to support foreign exchange reserves, keeping public debt at a manageable level of around 26% of GDP, noted Tris.