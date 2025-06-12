Official reveals criteria for stimulus

The 157-billion-baht economic stimulus package expected to generate domestic employment, increase production that affects the domestic supply chain, and promote investment, is expected to go before the Economic Stimulus Committee over the next few weeks.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, a subcommittee is screening the project proposals submitted by government agencies before forwarding them to the Economic Stimulus Committee, and subsequently to the cabinet for final approval.

He said the screening is to ensure they meet the established criteria approved by the cabinet, with investment in five categories.

For water infrastructure, projects must focus on: flood prevention during the rainy season and water storage for the dry season; distribution of water to communities and various areas to support agriculture nationwide; and development or improvement of water supply systems.

In terms of transport infrastructure, investment projects must: resolve traffic issues in bottleneck areas and areas lacking connectivity; enhance travel and transport safety; address level crossings between railways and roads; address construction or improvement of truck rest areas to support enforcement of the Land Transport Act of 1979; or upgrade roads linking secondary cities, tourist destinations, and production zones.

For tourism development, the proposals must address: improvement or development of tourist attractions, sports facilities, and amenities such as restrooms, lodging and signage; development of facilities to support tourists; enhancing tourist safety, such as installing CCTV systems in key tourist cities; and stimulating domestic tourism, especially in secondary cities.

For investment proposals seeking to mitigate the impact on the export sector or enhance productivity, projects are divided into three sectors.

Proposals can increase agricultural productivity by encouraging farmers and small businesses to adopt advanced technology and optimise land use. Another option is supporting financial and fiscal measures, such as providing credit to exporters to promote employment.

The third sector is developing digital infrastructure to support digital government development and international trade.

The fifth category for investment proposals is community economic development.

For development of Village Funds, proposals must: provide financial support to village and urban community funds to serve as local financial sources that can strengthen grassroots economies; provide support to community economic development projects and other initiatives tailored to the needs of local stakeholders; or fund human capital development in education to lay the foundation for the country's future economic growth.