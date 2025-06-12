Hotels target Thai guests as foreign tourism slumps

Despite the Thai tourism sector facing a hiccup, Koko Global Hospitality (Thailand) Co Ltd (KGH), a local hospitality management firm and operator of the hotel chain Kokotel, sees an opportunity with domestic travellers as it looks to expand its portfolio.

Rei Matsuda, founder and chief executive of KGH, said the market environment is quieter than expected during the low season.

He said he hopes the sector will recover at year-end when the high season returns.

From Jan 1 to June 8, Thailand welcomed more than 15 million foreign visitors, a 2.87% drop year-on-year, with Malaysia crowned the top source market, and China dropping to No.2, according to the Economic Tourism and Sports Division of the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Chinese visitors account for roughly 15% of hotel guests, and the company has identified visitors from India and the Middle East as growing markets, said Mr Matsuda.

However, KGH does not rely on any particular nationality, he said.

The company's focus during this period is on efficient operations, said Mr Matsuda.

Despite the slowdown in arrivals, KGH expects to maintain its occupancy rate this year at 75% of properties nationwide and 80% in Bangkok.

Mr Matsuda said some Thai holidaymakers may shift from plans for an overseas trip to a domestic vacation, similar to the behaviour of Chinese travellers.

Thais account for 15-20% of hotel guests at KGH properties, though some locations such as Chiang Rai, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai may see a higher proportion of Thai hotel guests.

During this turbulent period, the company sees an opportunity as more independent property owners may seek management services, said Mr Matsuda.

With a sluggish economy, he said the three-star hotel segment was a promising opportunity for growth.

While Bangkok has a glut of three-star hotels, presenting challenges for many operators, areas such as Phuket, Krabi, and Khao Lak in Phangnga still have room for growth opportunities, said Mr Matsuda.

As of May 31, KGH manages 41 hotels in Thailand, Japan and the Philippines.

This includes the direct management of 34 hotels, with 10 currently in the pre-opening phase, and consultancy services for seven hotels, totalling more than 2,500 rooms.

Mr Matsuda said the company wants to manage 100 hotels by 2026. Around 75% of hotels are located in Thailand, 20% in the Philippines, and 5% in Japan.

The company has identified business opportunities in the Philippines, as the market landscape resembles that of Thailand. With a notable presence of three-star hotels lacking sufficient management options, this situation could attract hotel management firms.

The company also aims to manage 1,000 hotels across 10 countries by 2035, said Mr Matsuda.